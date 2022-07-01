Friday’s Dump & Chase: Right Here Waiting

Nashville News & Notes

In case you were wondering what yesterday’s FIlip Forsberg rumor mill was churning out...

Update on #Preds and Filip Forsberg from Sportsnet's @FriedgeHNIC via The Jeff Marek Show:



"It sounds like there's some momentum there between Nashville and Forsberg," he said. "I have teams telling me they think that's going to get done on an 8-year deal in the 8s." pic.twitter.com/lI19rYUFE4 — Nick Cole (@NickColeSports) June 30, 2022

and then...

Not a lot of progress in ongoing discussions between Forsberg and the Preds. The gap is believed to be less than $1 mil per year, but on an 8 year term, it’s easy to see why this will come down to the wire. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 30, 2022

Nashville Predators Trade Mathieu Olivier to Columbus Blue Jackets | On the Forecheck

Olivier played ten games this season for the Preds.

The Predators gain a fourth round pick for Olivier.

Nashville Predators 2022 Draft Board: Round 7 | On the Forecheck

Can Nashville find another late-round gem?

I feel very confident saying that Eric will have some of the best draft coverage you will find.

Hockey News & Notes

Red Wings Name Derek Lalonde Head Coach | The Hockey News

The Detroit Red Wings have named Derek Lalonde the 28th head coach in franchise history.

The Red Wings snagged a Stanley Cup winning coach. Detroit is determined to be interesting.

Travis Yost: How long should an NHL rebuild take? | TSN.ca

How long is too long, and what can history tell us?

Important article for those in “burn it down” camp.

Washington Capitals hire Emily Engel-Natzke as first full-time female coach in NHL history | CBSSports.com

Engel-Natzke had spent time coaching in the AHL before making her way to Washington.

Keep it coming!

Top Players from the 2022 Memorial Cup | The Hockey News

Take a look at which prospects - mainly NHL drafted ones - that stood out at the 2022 Memorial Cup in Saint John.

There are several players to keep an eye on from the Memorial Cup.

Miles to Go Before They Scout | nhl.com

Three Kraken talent evaluators and 'cross-checkers' talk about dream jobs requiring copious travel by car and air, loving families and evolving to find highest potential in prospects.

An interesting look behind the scenes of the scouting grind.

Stanley Cup accidentally delivered to Gabriel Landeskog's neighbors after Avalanche championship win | CBSSports.com

The delivery error resulted in the Cup ending up on the doorstep next door to the Avs' captain.

Not going to lie - this may be my favorite hockey story of the day.

