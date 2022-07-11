Predators Extend Qualifying Offer to Trenin, Five Other RFAs, But Don’t Tender Farrance

On the final day to extend restricted free agents a qualifying offer, the Nashville Predators did just that with six of their eight RFAs. The Predators qualified forwards Yakov Trenin, Cole Smith, Tommy Novak, Jimmy Huntington (who they later signed to a one-year deal,) and John Leonard, as well as goaltender Devin Cooley.

The most notable name on the list is Trenin, who’s coming off a career-best season as a member of the Preds’ vaunted “Herd Line.” In his first full NHL season, Trenin tallied 17 goals and 24 points in 80 games. He was then one of the few Preds to make an impact in the postseason, scoring three times in the first-round sweep to Colorado. Trenin is likely due a significant raise from the $725K cap hit he carried last season.

The only two restricted free agents who weren’t offered qualifying deals were forward Matt Luff and defenseman David Farrance. Farrance might be the one surprise on the list. The 23-year-old didn’t have a ton of success in his first pro season in Milwaukee last season. But given he was considered one of the Preds’ most promising prospects just last summer, it’s curious that the team would bail on him this early. As Eric Dunay pointed out, it’s possible the Preds may still try to re-sign Farrance on a more team-friendly deal.

Farrance’s QO wouldn’t have been particularly high cap wise, so that’s a bit curious. I wonder if we see a deal before Wednesday for the pending UFA.#Preds https://t.co/uuBuA0r0ll — OTF: Preds Prospects (@OnTheFutureOTF) July 11, 2022

Thoughts on the moves, Preds fans?