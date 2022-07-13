Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Free Agency Chaos Season

Murray traded to Maple Leafs by Senators

A new goalie for the Leafs.

Keith retires from NHL after 17 seasons, finishes with Oilers

Happy retirement.

Georgiev signs three-year contract with Avalanche

He'll be great for the Avs.

Edler signs one-year, $750,000 contract with Kings

Alexander Edler signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $750,000 and he is eligible to receive an additional $750,000 in games played bonuses.

Rakell signs six-year, $30 million contract with Penguins

A big free agent is off the board here.

Top NHL free agent forwards: Gaudreau on market

Chaos season.

Lindblom to have final year of contract bought out by Flyers

This makes me sad.

NHL Rumour Roundup: Where things stand with Gaudreau, Kadri, Leafs goalies

Will Gaudreau sign somewhere other than Calgary?

Maple Leafs' Kyle Dubas puts job on the line with risky Matt Murray trade

If this doesn't work for the Leafs, is Dubas in job jeopardy?

Everything you need to know about Canadian NHL teams as free agency begins

Oh Canada!

Buyers beware: Three prime candidates for overpayment in NHL free agency

Don't overpay.

No more rebuilding talk: Finally, the future is now for the Senators

The Senators have to make waves this season.

Top Landing Spots for NHL UFA Claude Giroux - The Hockey News

My vote is Ottawa.

Lightning Add Jeff Blashill to Assistant Coaching Staff - The Hockey News

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced that former Detroit Red Wings bench boss Jeff Blashill will be the team's new assistant coach.