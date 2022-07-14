Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Free Agency Day #2

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Forward Jimmy Huntington and goaltender Devin Cooley accepted qualifying offers from the Nashville Predators, signing one-year contracts on Wednesday. Both players spent pretty much all of last season with the Ads in Milwaukee.

More Preds’ Signings

@TheAHL Defenseman of the year Jordan Gross has agreed to terms with #Preds on a 2-year deal! #BHfamily — Bartlett Hockey (@BartlettHockey) July 13, 2022

Hearing D Kevin Gravel is close to signing in Nashville on a two-year deal.



Played in Calgary organization last year with AHL Stockton. — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) July 13, 2022

Per sources, the Nashville Predators are signing UFA defenseman Roland McKeown to a 2-year deal. — John Matisz (@MatiszJohn) July 13, 2022

Other Hockey News & Notes

Carolina Hurricanes get All-Star Brent Burns from San Jose Sharks | ESPN

So the Sharks traded Burns and AHL forward Lane Pederson to Carolina for forward Steven Lorentz, AHL goalie Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 third-round pick. The Sharks retained 33% of Burns’ cap hit.

For anyone keeping score out there... the Canes would rather eat a $5.36 million cap hit for Burns (who is 37 years old by the way) over the next three years than have Tony DeAngelo be on their roster for another season. Kinda makes you think, huh?

Golden Knights Trade Pacioretty, Coghlan to Hurricanes for Future Considerations | The Hockey News

There were rumblings that the Preds might be in on Pacioretty, but alas... no dice.

FREE AGENCY-PALOOZA

Johnny Gaudreau joins Blue Jackets on seven-year, $68 contract | Sportsnet

Just when everybody thought Johnny Gaudreau was going home to New Jersey, he opts to go to Columbus for less money instead. Weird.

Ottawa Senators Land Claude Giroux in Free Agency | The Hockey News

The Senators have landed one of the biggest names on the free agent market, signing Claude Giroux to a three-year deal.

Bolts sign Sergachev, Cirelli and Cernak to eight-year extensions | NHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning locked up three key pieces to their roster yesterday in Mikhail Sergachev, Anthony Cirelli, and Erik Cernak, but I don’t know if throwing 8 years at each of them was the greatest idea (especially Cernak for $5.2 million AAV).

New York Rangers sign ex-Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck | ESPN

The New York Rangers have signed center Vincent Trocheck to a seven-year deal after his big playoff performance, sources tell ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. He will make $5.625 million against the salary cap.

St. Louis Blues sign Robert Thomas, Nick Leddy to new contracts | ESPN

The Blues have signed Robert Thomas through 2030-31 after reaching an eight-year, $65 million extension with the center. St. Louis also reached a four-year, $16 million deal with defenseman Nick Leddy.

Red Wings Sign Center Andrew Copp | Winging It In Motown

The 28-year old Ann Arbor native comes home.

Red Wings sign forward David Perron | Winging It In Motown

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed left wing David Perron to a 2-year contract. pic.twitter.com/brYHXpMS6M — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022

Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to four-year, $19M deal | Sportsnet

Yeah... Detroit was kinda busy yesterday.

Darcy Kuemper signs five-year, $26.25M deal with Capitals | Sportsnet

Fresh off winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper has a new NHL home. Kuemper signed a five-year deal with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday worth $26.25 million.

Blackhawks Sign Domi, Athanasiou to Deals | The Hockey News

Pains me to say this, but these are actually good signings by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Oilers Sign Jack Campbell to five-year, $25 million contract | Sportsnet

Big move by Edmonton right out of the gate.

Evander Kane stays with Edmonton Oilers on 4-year deal | ESPN

The dumbest player in the league (Evander Kane) is returning to the Oilers on a four-year deal with an average annual value of $5.125 million, he announced on the eve of NHL free agency.

Kraken add former Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz as NHL free agency kicks off | The Seattle Times

The Kraken had been in the market for a right-handed defender with puck-moving skills and Schultz, who compiled combined 50 points his last two seasons with the Caps.

Seattle Kraken sign Andre Burakovsky to five-year deal | TSN

This one hurts. Really wish the Preds were in on this one.

Red Wings sign forward Matt Luff to deal | Winging It In Motown

Bon voyage Matt Luff!

CBJ sign free agent D Erik Gudbranson to four-year contract | NHL

4 years at $4 million AAV for Erik Gudbranson. Folks, this was easily the worst signing from yesterday.

Cousins agrees to two-year contract with Panthers | NHL

And now we must bid adieu to Nick Cousins. You weren’t all that great, but I suppose you could’ve been so much worse. It was always fun watching you get under the opponent’s skin. Best of luck.