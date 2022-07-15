Friday’s Dump & Chase: Chances

Nashville News & Notes

Predators Sign G Kevin Lankinen to 1-year, $1.5M Deal | On the Forecheck

The former Blackhawk will presumably be Juuse Saros’s backup in 2022-23.

This was an interesting Thursday afternoon move.

Breakdown: Nashville Predators 2022 Draft Class, Part I | On the Forecheck

What is Nashville taking home with their top three picks?

Take an in depth look at the Predators’ top three picks in the draft.

Nashville Predators Add AHL Depth on First Day of Free Agency | On the Forecheck

The Preds added three defenders earmarked for Milwaukee.

Nashville adds to the Admirals’ roster with several free agency moves.

Preds Rookies Excited to Play in Prospect Showcase Game on Friday | nhl.com

It's all come down to Friday. After a whirlwind couple of weeks for the new Preds prospects, it's hard to believe that only one more day of Development Camp remains.

It’s been an exciting week for the Predators prospects culminating in this morning’s Prospect Showcase at FIC Bellevue.

Hockey News & Notes

Gaudreau sees potential in Blue Jackets after signing seven-year contract | nhl.com

Johnny Gaudreau had the Columbus Blue Jackets at the top of his wish list when he became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

NHL fans got to hear from Johnny Hockey himself about his decision to join the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

Salary cap management defines 2022 NHL free agency | sports.yahoo.com

The cap ceiling rose by only $1M this year as the NHL rebounds from the financial impact of the pandemic.

Money and asset management has been highly scrutinized during the first few days of free agency.

NHL Free Agency: Teams With Top High-Risk, High-Reward Moves | The Hockey News

Adam Proteau looks at four teams that are hoping their off-season decisions will pay off in a big way when the NHL season kicks off.

Which teams made big moves that could pay off this season?

Alleged assault victim will participate in Hockey Canada’s rekindled investigation | TSN.ca

Content Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault

Hockey Canada is reopening the investigation into the SA from 2018.

The Maple Leafs Made an Era-Defining Bet in Net | The Hockey News

Let's take a look at the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending situation and determine if it will work in their favor.

The Leafs said good-bye to Jack Campbell and are trying a different approach in net.

Mood Music

The draft, free agency, prospects - it’s all about taking chances.