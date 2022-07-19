Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Weighing Options

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Underwhelming UFA action leaves Nashville Predators with missing parts | AtoZ Sports

Some good takes from Alex on the Preds' offseason so far. The only counterpoint I'll offer is that I'm not sure the Preds could have comfortably afforded a lot of the contracts given to many of the scoring wingers. Would I have liked Vincent Trocheck or Andrew Copp? Sure. Would I have liked them for more AAV than Mikael Granlund or on a seven-year term? Yeah... probably not. Perron (who got a two year deal at $4.75M) is the only deal I look at and thought "the Preds could have done that," but who knows if Perron wanted to come to Nashville.

There's still a long offseason ahead of us, and a lot of names still to be had. Phil Kessel and Nino Niederreiter are still out there (both of whom have been linked to the Preds in the past year,) while "big fish" like J.T. Miller and Vladimir Tarasenko are out there on the trade market as well.

Breakdown: Nashville’s 2022 Draft Class, Part II | On the Forecheck

Eric gives us the skinny on the back-half of the Preds' draft. Could any of these guys develop into mainstays for the Preds?

Predators Sign John Leonard to One-Year, Two-Way Contract | Nashville Predators

The piece the Preds got in the Luke Kunin trade gets a one-year deal. He'll probably start the year in Milwaukee, but he'll be a candidate to be one of the first call-ups in case there's an injury.

Predators Sign Tommy Novak to One-Year, Two-Way Contract | Nashville Predators

It'll be interesting to see if Novak gets another look at the NHL next season. He had a strong start in his first handful of games with the Preds last year, but tailed off as the year went on.

Other Hockey Happenings

San Jose Sharks sign Luke Kunin to 2-year contract | Fear The Fin

Kunin winds up getting a fairly decent raise with the Sharks, which... as the legendary American poet T.I. once said... "Respect the hustle."

Top NHL restricted free agents: Robertson could get offer sheet | NHL.com

BRING ME THE CHAOS

The Problem with Pierre-Luc Dubois | Arctic Ice Hockey

The Winnipeg Jets locker room sounds like an absolute mess.

Euphoria in Ottawa: Senators are willing to spend, changing course from the past | SportsNet

The Sens already had the makings of a sneaky solid core with the likes of Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris, Thomas Chabot, and Tim Stutzle. They still need a stronger defense to be a serious contender, but the moves they made this offseason should at least make them a fun team to follow.

Eddie Olczyk leaving Blackhawks broadcast booth | Second City Hockey

Olczyk's reportedly taking the same role with the Seattle Kraken. Another big change for the Blackhawks organization.

Inside the effort to develop the first generation of female NHL coaches | SportsNet

As women continue to make incredible strides in the hockey world, Lindsay Artkin is leading a push to ensure those advances include places behind the bench.