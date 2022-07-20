Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Wanting More

What We Saw From the Predators’ 2022 Development Camp - On the Forecheck

The On The Forecheck staff shares notes and observations from public practices and the prospect game last week.

Around the League

Flames file for salary arbitration with Tkachuk

This means the Flames prevent an offer sheet from coming in for Tkachuk.

Sekera retires from NHL after 16 seasons

Andrej Sekera retired from the NHL on Monday after 16 seasons.

Prokop reflects on year since coming out as gay

It's our guy Luke Prokop!

Top remaining NHL unrestricted free agents include Kadri, Klingberg

Can we please have one?

First Gaudreau, now Tkachuk? Another star seems poised to leave Flames

Would YOU want to stay in Calgary right now?

G Samuel Montembeault signs two-year extension with Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Samuel Montembeault to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Monday.

Screen Shots: Detroit and Arizona Going in Much Different Directions - The Hockey News

Adam Proteau looks at the off-seasons that the Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes have had so far, and shares his thoughts on Detroit's playoff hopes.

Sharks Sign Kahkonen to Two-Year Extension - The Hockey News

The San Jose Sharks have signed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to a two-year contract extension.

Sharks Sign Kunin to Two-Year Extension - The Hockey News

This is an interesting raise for Kunin.

The Four Most Improved Teams This NHL Off-Season - The Hockey News

It's still early, but these four teams have done the most to improve their roster so far this summer.

What Next For the Calgary Flames In The Post-Gaudreau Era? - The Hockey News

I'd say chaos is next.

NHL Free Agency: The 10 Best UFAs Available on Week 2 - The Hockey News

I can has a signing?

Minnesota Wild Player Grades: The Top Defensemen - Hockey Wilderness

EVEN WITHOUT RYAN SUTER

Dallas Stars Sign RHD Colin Miller To Two-Year, $3.7 Million Contract - Defending Big D

A low-key d-man signing by Dallas.

If a RFA like Matthew Tkachuk became available, do you feel confident that Tkachuk would add enough to Nashville’s existing set up to bump the Predators into true “contender” status?