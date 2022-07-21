Thursday’s Dump & Chase: (Cap) Room & Bored

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Still a whole lot of nothing from the Preds’ front office. I would like to think they’ve got something up their sleeve, because surely this can’t be all the moves they’re going to make, but let’s be real. There’s a solid chance Poile thinks defense was the only major problem, and he addressed that by adding Ryan McDonagh. He’d be wrong for thinking that obviously, but that’s certainly a possibility.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Tkachuk to be traded imminently after telling Flames he won’t sign an extension | Sportsnet

Matthew Tkachuk will be traded imminently after telling the Calgary Flames he does not plan to re-sign long-term with the team, setting the stage for the franchise to part ways with a second star this off-season.

If I’m Poile, I’m moving heaven and earth to make a trade work. It’ll cost a lot, but it’s a 100-point player who’s also only 24 years old.

Growing number of Hockey Canada players denying involvement in 2018 sexual assault case | Sportsnet

Three members of the Canadian World Junior team at the center of Hockey Canada’s reopened investigation into an alleged 2018 sexual assault, and the agent of another player on the squad, released statements on Tuesday denying involvement in the incident that is said to have taken place.

Trudeau condemns Hockey Canada over fund meant to handle sexual misconduct claims | Sportsnet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it’s “hard for anyone” to have faith in Hockey Canada’s leadership after revelations this week about the federation maintaining a fund meant to handle sexual misconduct claims.

Eddie Olczyk leaves Blackhawks broadcast, set to join Kraken | Yahoo Sports

So Eddie O. is leaving the Chicago Blackhawks after 16 years as a color commentator on their broadcasts. He’s set to work Seattle Kraken games next season, joining the team his brother Ricky works for as an assistant General Manager.

Speculation Continues To Link Pierre-Luc Dubois To The Canadiens | The Hockey News

Rumors persist linking Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Montreal Canadiens. Will he end up landing there?

Philadelphia Flyers’ Nic Deslauriers is a lovable hockey psychopath | Broad Street Hockey

The bruising winger will at least provide some physicality to the Flyers.

As Flames and Tkachuk head towards divorce, Calgary’s losses become a cautionary tale | Sportsnet

“No one should be surprised if Tkachuk is traded within the next week or two, migrating south as Gaudreau did before him. It’s becoming a trend among American-born players — one that should serve as a cautionary tale for Canadian GMs.”

The Canadian media is weeping.

Kings’ Arthur Kaliyev Does as he Pleases | The Hockey News

Kings winger Kaliyev is eager to make teams pay for passing on him after finding his footing as a 2021-22 rookie.

Summer Off-Season Tunes