Nashville Signs Nino Niederreiter to a Two-Year Deal

The Nashville Predators announced on Thursday that they have signed free-agent forward Nino Niederreiter to a two-year, $8-million contract.

Niederreiter is 29 years old and has played for the Carolina Hurricanes for the last few seasons. In 2021-2022, he posted 24 goals and 20 assists in 75 games. Niederreiter was formerly with the Minnesota Wild, too. Niederreiter has played in international tournaments with fellow countryman Roman Josi. He has familiarity with Mikael Granlund too, an added bonus. Niederreiter was drafted fifth-overall in 2010.

Further, Niederreiter played in the WHL with Ryan Johansen on the Portland Winterhawks.

Hearing Nino Niederreiter is signing in NASH. 2x$4M AAV. Predators loading up — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 21, 2022

Niederreiter gives Nashville a legitimate second-line winger to bolster their top-6. He’s a physical winger who is unafraid to mix it up with opponents.

On The Forecheck will have more to come about Niederreiter, including some in-depth analysis and what this means for Nashville as a playoff contender in 2022-2023.