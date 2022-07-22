Friday’s Dump & Chase: More Swiss, Can’t Miss

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Signs Nino Niederreiter to a Two-Year Deal | On the Forecheck

Nashville adds a Swiss free-agent forward.

We like it, we love it!

What Can the Predators Expect from Kevin Lankinen? | On the Forecheck

What can we expect from the new Finn in net?

Rachel K give you a look at what you can expect from the surprising Lankinen signing.

Hockey news & Notes

2022-23 Schedule Set - Milwaukee Admirals | milwaukeeadmirals.com

The Admirals will kick-off their 2022-23 season on the road in Chicago against the Wolves on Saturday, October 15th at 7 pm at the Allstate Arena.

Begin planning your road trip now!

Possible trade destinations for Flames star Matthew Tkachuk | sportsnet.ca

Here is a selection of teams we expect to show interest in Matthew Tkachuk, whose days with the Calgary Flames look to be numbered.

Are the Predators still in the running for Tkachuk?

Ranking every NHL division's best goalie tandems after recent flurry of moves | sportsnet.ca

The goalie carousel has spun and the landscape in each division has shifted. So, where do things stand after the flurry of moves? We took a look at every tandem across the league, ranking the best duos in each division and what we can expect from them in 2022-23.

Nashville ranks best in the central with Saros and Lankinen.

NHL Free Agency: Five Most Interesting Arbitration Cases | The Hockey News

Arbitration is one of the most difficult aspects of free agency. Here's a look at five interesting cases to watch this summer.

Don’t be surprised if Nashville wraps their work with Yakov Trenin before his arbitration date.

PHF announces option for players to disclose salary | The Ice Garden

Today, the Premier Hockey Federation announced that its players will have the option to disclose their salaries via a consent form that accompanies their standard player agreement.

This is an interesting development for the PHF.

Rico Roman Retires from U.S. National Sled Hockey Team | usahockey.com

Three-time Paralympic gold medalist had decorated 11-year career.

Sled hockey fans will miss his skill and his smile - congratulations on a fantastic career, Rico!

Everyone loves the Penguins’ logo | PensBurgh

NHL fans vote the Pens’ logo as one of the best.

Is it though? IS IT????

Mood Music

Nino, we forgive you for being so sassy with Nashville in the past. Now that you’re going to be in gold, you are a brand new man.