Thursday’s Dump & Chase: It’s summer and we’re running out of ice

Nashville Predators News & Notes
2023 NHL Draft: Nashville officials in talks with league to host | The Tennessean
Nothing official yet, but Nashville remains a frontrunner to host the 2023 NHL Draft, and a Nashville tourism official dismissed concerns about a potential lack of hotel availability.
Other Hockey News & Notes
Senators’ Brady Tkachuk excited for division rivalry with brother Matthew’s Panthers | Sportsnet
“It’s going to be nice to see him pretty regularly,” Brady said. “Of course they’re going to be some big games because both teams fight for a playoff spot and will fight to move on in the playoffs.”
“We’re probably going to cross paths in some very important games so I feel like it’s going to be really exciting for the both of us and nerve racking for some of the people in the family but we’re excited for that. We’re excited to be able to see each other more and just play those big-time games against one another.”
Former Vancouver Canucks F Jake Virtanen found not guilty of sexual assault | ESPN
A jury has found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault in connection with an incident with a woman in September 2017.
Blackhawks’ Toews on future with team: ‘I really don’t know’ | Sportsnet
Brandon Tanev is Loving Seattle | The Hockey News
The Kraken winger reflects on a tough first season that nonetheless had a lot of positives, with more to come in Shane Wright and Matty Beniers.
Pierre-Luc Dubois Addresses Trade Rumors But His Future In Winnipeg Remains Uncertain | The Hockey News
Questions about Pierre-Luc Dubois’ future with the Winnipeg Jets became fodder for trade rumors throughout July. He dismissed those rumors, but his long-term future is still unclear.
Former NHL player Bobby Ryan arrested at airport for public intoxication | Yahoo Sports
Bobby Ryan, the 2020 Masterton Trophy winner who returned to the NHL after overcoming alcohol abuse issues, was arrested at BNA earlier this week. Relapse is often a step in recovery, so I wish nothing but the best for Bobby, and hopefully he can get back on the right track.
I’ve had so many incredible messages today. Thank you for all of them. Today is day 1 (again). Mostly embarrassed, but I shouldn’t be. Today I’m waking up and choosing better.— Bobby Ryan (@Bobbyry5409) July 27, 2022
