Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Here’s a Pen

Bowness talks joining Jets as coach, changes coming in Q&A with NHL.com

New Jets coach Rick Bowness talks with NHL.com.

Wickenheiser promoted by Maple Leafs to assistant general manager

Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser was promoted to assistant general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Canadiens undecided on No. 1 pick at 2022 NHL Draft

Decisions, decisions.

Top NHL free agent goalies: Fleury on market

Will Fleury stay in Minnesota?

Red Wings coach Lalonde knows winning will take time

I don't know if that is a fan base that has a lot of patience left.

NHL Rumour Roundup: Giroux in Edmonton? Fleury a target for Toronto?

Ruuuuuuuuumors...

San Jose Sharks to name Mike Grier as new GM in historic hire

Absolutely historic.

Inside Juraj Slafkovsky's darkhorse run to the top of the NHL Draft board - Sportsnet.ca

Juraj Slafkovsky has rocketed up draft boards, and the prospective No. 1's rise may mark the beginning of a larger turnaround in Slovak hockey.

Senators place Colin White on unconditional waivers for buyout

He'll be a great pickup for 31 other teams.

Coachella Valley hires Jessica Campbell as AHL's first female assistant coach

Another historic hire.

Oilers 2022 NHL Draft Preview: Quieter draft could open trade-down scenario

Give me the chaos, though.

How Sidney Crosby set Logan Cooley on a path to the top of the NHL Draft - Sportsnet.ca

Given his first chance to play by Sidney Crosby, top prospect Logan Cooley has grown into one of the most promising players Pittsburgh's ever produced.

Five wildly intriguing longshot landing spots for star UFA Johnny Gaudreau

The whole League should riot if Gaudreau goes to Colorado.

Jagger Firkus Doesn't Care About Your Size Concerns - The Hockey News

On this year's All-Name team: Jagger Firkus.

NHL Off-Season Outlook: Chicago Blackhawks - The Hockey News

Lots of confusion in Chicagoland.

Nashville Predators 2022 Draft Board: Round 4 - On the Forecheck

The Preds draft eight picks apart in the fourth round.

Three NHL Playoff Contenders - The Hockey News

"Are the Predators actually one piece away, though? Probably not. Their entire franchise trajectory hinges upon re-signing Filip Forsberg, which the Preds have yet to do, while their depth at both the forward and goaltending positions could definitely use some replenishing. "