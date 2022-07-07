Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Draft Day

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators 2022 Draft Board: Round 3 | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Eric provides some analysis on who the Preds should be looking at with picks 82 and 84 on Friday.

NHL Prospect Pool Weak Points: Central Division | The Hockey News

Tony Ferrari views center and defenseman as weak points in Nashville’s prospect pool. Let’s see those two areas of need are addressed during the draft.

Predators Announce 2022-23 Season Schedule; Home Opener Set for Oct. 13 | Nashville Predators

New schedule just dropped. I keep forgetting that the Preds are opening next season in the Czech Republic.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Unconfirmed reports that Kirill Kaprizov is wanted in Russia | Sports Illustrated Minnesota Sports

The immediate future of the Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov is currently the subject of speculation after unconfirmed reports from Russia suggest he is wanted by authorities investigating military service evasion.

There’s been conflicting reports about whether or not Kaprizov has fled to the US, so I’m not going to assume anything about him being out of Russia or not.

Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment dies at 53 | Sportsnet

We are heartbroken.



Our deepest condolences go out to Bryan's family, friends and our Sharks community at this time. pic.twitter.com/5DExiSoXXn — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 6, 2022

New Jersey Devils promote Kate Madigan to assistant general manager | ESPN

A historic offseason for the NHL in regard to diversifying its hockey operations departments continued Wednesday, as the Devils promoted Kate Madigan to the role of assistant general manager.

Mike Grier becomes NHL’s first black GM | NPR

Sure, becoming the first Black GM in NHL history sounds like the high point of Mike Grier’s career... but have you seen his trading card from back in the day?

He’s a keeper: The art of drafting a franchise goaltender | Sportsnet

Here’s a fun read. An inside look at the controversial, evolving and occasionally perplexing process of drafting the most important position in hockey. Plus, the first 3 to 4 paragraphs are about Juuse Saros.

Jessica Campbell to Become First Woman AHL Assistant Coach | The Hockey News

Jessica Campbell will break the AHL’s coaching gender barrier next season when she steps behind the bench with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney confirms Jake DeBrusk has rescinded trade request | Sportsnet

Sweeney on Jake DeBrusk: "That’s accurate. He rescinded [his trade request]…we’re very happy that Jake has turned a corner in how he feels about the Boston Bruins and wants to be with us. He had a hell of a second part of the year." pic.twitter.com/rWJnawHtZD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 6, 2022

What NHL Teams Are Getting From Danny Zhilkin | The Hockey News

After a lost year, Danny Zhilkin emerged as one of the biggest stars on the Guelph Storm. Now, he’s ready to show NHL teams what he’s capable of.