2022 NHL Entry Draft Coverage

Here’s a quick look at all the Nashville Predators’ picks for this draft.
Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 7, 2022, 9:34pm EDT
Jul 7, 2022, 9:34pm EDT
-
July 8
Nashville selects F Benjamin Strinden 210th overall
Strinden is an overager who brings good offense and decent defense.
-
July 8
Nashville selects D Graham Sward 146th overall
Sward is in his second year of eligibility and brings some underrated skills to the table.
-
July 8
Nashville selects F Cole O’Hara 114th overall
The overage winger has honed his playmaking skills in the USHL.
-
July 8
Nashville selects F Adam Ingram 82nd, D Kasper Kulonummi 84th overall
The Predators add a creative forward and solid defender in the third round.
-
July 7
Nashville selects Joakim Kemell 17th overall
The Predators have selected a winger from the Finnish Liiga.