Friday’s Dump & Chase: Set On You

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators select Joakim Kemell 17th overall | On the Forecheck

The Predators have selected a winger from the Finnish Liiga.

Kemell is an exciting - and surprising - pick for the Predators.

2022 NHL Entry Draft: Round 1 Instant Reactions | On the Forecheck

A quick breakdown of each pick from tonight.

OTF’s Eric Dunay shares his initial thoughts on round one of the 2022 draft.

Hockey News & Notes

Chaos Reigns at the First Round of the Draft | The Hockey News

Slovakia wins big as Montreal takes Juraj Slafkovsky and New Jersey nabs Simon Nemec for a shocking 1-2 punch on a wild night.

Juraj Slafkovsky is selected number one in the draft by the Canadiens which led to the always fun draft night chaos.

2022 NHL Draft news: Chicago Blackhawks trade Kirby Dach to Canadiens for two draft picks | Second City Hockey

Chicago’s No. 3 overall pick is on his way to Montreal.

Chicago made some moves yesterday. This was probably the least eyebrow raising one.

Wild Sign Fleury to Two-Year Extension | The Hockey News

The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year contract extension.

The rumor mill was working overtime yesterday on this, but by the end of the day Fleury and the Wild had a deal done.

Penguins sign Kris Letang to six-year, $36.6M contract extension | CBSSports.com

Letang was slated to become an unrestricted free agent later this summer

Letang may be a Penguin for life with this six year deal.

Chicago Blackhawks acquire Petr Mrazek No. 25 pick 2022 NHL Draft Toronto Maple Leafs | TSN.ca

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded underperforming goaltender Petr Mrazek and the 25th pick in the 2022 NHL draft to the Chicago Blackhawks for the 38th selection Thursday

Did we mention Chicago was making deals yesterday?

Arizona Coyotes acquire Zack Kassian No. 29 pick Edmonton Oilers | TSN.ca

The Edmonton Oilers have dealt bruising forward Zack Kassian to the Arizona Coyotes.

Oilers shed some salary and the Coyotes get muscle and picks.

Rheaume named hockey operations, prospect adviserby Kings | nhl.com

Manon Rheaume was named hockey operations and prospect adviser for the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Congratulations to the L.A. Kings!

Gary Bettman addresses reports of NHL players stuck in Russia: 'We're going to have to respect the process' | Sporting News Canada

Russian-born NHL players and prospects may have issues leaving for the NHL season if they're in Russia.

This is a delicate situation for the NHL and Russian players.

Mood Music

Remember, it’s going to take patience and time to do it right, child.