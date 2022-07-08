Nashville selects F Cole O’Hara 114th overall

With the 114th pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Nashville Predators selected winger Cole O’Hara. O’Hara is 6’0” and has spent the last two seasons with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, where he scored 25 goals and 73 points in 58 games this season. That points total ranked third on his team and ninth league-wide. Just 29 of those 73 points were primary ones scored at even-strength and 52 were primary points in all situations.

O’Hara is an overage player in his final year of draft eligibility. He’s a mobile player who is constantly moving his feet across all three zones. O’Hara can be slick with the puck and finishes well around the net, but his playmaking skills have strengthened with age, playing against younger competition.

I did not rank O’Hara on my final draft board. He will play for UMass Amherst next season.

All statistics are courtesy of eliteprospects.com and pick224.com.