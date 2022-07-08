Nashville selects F Benjamin Strinden 210th overall

With their final pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Nashville Predators selected Benjamin Strinden with the 210th overall pick. Strinden, a 6’1” forward, is another overage player who was in his final year of draft eligibility. The Predators took three overage players in total this year.

Strinden has played for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL for the past two seasons, scoring 25 goals and 56 points in 61 games in 2021-22—good for fifth on his team. 35 of those points were primary ones scored at even strength. Strinden’s first year in the USHL was disrupted by two concussions, forcing him to miss all but 23 games.

The University of North Dakota commit is an okay skater overall who is tenacious in puck pursuit and plays a generally responsible defensive game. He doesn’t have amazing change-of-direction acceleration and can be careless with the puck and rush his decision-making at times. However, he’s a solid offensive contributor, especially below the faceoff dots and around the crease.

