Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Sculpting

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Legendary Nashville Predator Pekka Rinne honored with statue | Tennessean

Pekka Rinne statue update!

Other Hockey News & Notes

NHL Announces COVID-19 Policy for 2022-23 Season | The Hockey News

“For the coming season, players are not required to have received the COVID-19 vaccine but are strongly encouraged to do so as well as keep up with the booster doses they are eligible for. Travel is one of the most pressing issues when it comes to COVID-19, and the NHL has instituted some new guidelines for the coming season, allowing clubs to suspend unvaccinated players who are ineligible to cross the border under federal and provincial law without pay for every day they are absent from team activities.”

Wayne Gretzky slapped with $10M lawsuit over alleged weight loss gum lie | Yahoo Sports

Quite the headline there, isn’t it?

NHL Free Agency: Top 3 Landing Spots for PK Subban | The Hockey News

The Washington Capitals are one of the suggested landing spots, and I must say... I need Alex Ovechkin and PK Subban on the same team like I need air to breathe.

Behind the marquee names, Ridly Greig is Canada’s pivotal hear-and-soul leader | Sportsnet

Canada’s four games have run like a four-episode arc of the Connor Bedard snipe show, like a hype video for Mason McTavish’s impending jump to life as an everyday NHLer. But, behind them, the subtle excellence of Ridly Greig has been irreplaceable.

Yost: Grading every NHL team’s goaltending depth | TSN

Nashville finds themselves in the “elite” tier of this article, and it’s mainly because Yost loves him some Juuse Saros.

“Nashville: I wrote the workhorse goaltender was disappearing from the NHL, and while true high-end goalies are still capable of picking up a significant amount of starts. That’s certainly the case for Juuse Saros, who saw 67 games of action – most in the league – last season. Fun fact: Saros has been in the league for six seasons now, and not once has he conceded more goals than expected, based on shot volumes and the quality of shots faced. That’s the mark of an elite goalie.”

Could The Calgary Flames Make Another Big Move? | The Hockey News

The Calgary Flames made the biggest trade of this offseason by shipping Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar. GM Brad Treliving might not be done making moves before the curtain rises on the coming season.

Boston Bruins Sign Massive Greenway To NHL Camp Tryout | Boston Hockey Now

Did you know that Jordan Greenway has a brother who is also a behemoth? Well he’s just been signed to a NHL Camp tryout in Boston, who plans to experiment with him at the forward position.

Blackhawks Sign Jack Johnson to One-Year Deal | The Hockey News

Man, I really don’t get what they are doing up in Chicago. Love to see it, though.