NHL Draft, NHL Awards Coming to Nashville in 2023

Hockey fans in Nashville have an entire week to circle on their 2023 calendars.

The NHL has announced the city will host both the 2023 NHL Draft and the 2023 NHL Awards. The Awards will be held Monday, June 26th, while the Draft will run Wednesday, June 28 through Thursday, June 29.

There had been several hints in recent months that Nashville was the likely destination for next year’s draft, pending some final logistical details. The city previously hosted the 2003 NHL Draft (the Ryan Suter and Shea Weber one.) Next year’s class is sure to have some of the same firepower, with many scouts considering it to be one of the deeper classes in recent memory. Connor Bedard — considered by some scouts to be a generational talent — is the likely number one pick, with Matvei Michkov and Adam Fantilli being other potential franchise-changing picks.

The NHL Awards coming to the city as well is a fun surprise. This will mark the first time since Vancouver in 2006 that the same city has hosted both the Draft and Awards Show.

The official release says Bridgestone Arena will host the Draft. However, the release didn’t specify a location for the NHL Awards, which leads to speculation the show could be held in another location in town.

Are you excited to have the Draft and Awards in town?