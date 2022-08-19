Friday’s Dump & Chase: Here For the Party

Nashville News & Notes

NHL Draft, NHL Awards Coming to Nashville in 2023 | On the Forecheck

Both events will be held on same week in June 2023.

What a huge opportunity to host two big NHL events in Smashville!

Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri agree to seven-year, $49M contract | sportsnet.ca

Nazem Kadri is signing with the Calgary Flames following a career season where he won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche.

Kadri has taken his time to decide on his future team, but this move keeps Calgary competitive next season even after losing Gaudreau and Tkachuk.

World Juniors: Jiri Kulich Steps Up for the Czechs | The Hockey News

The Buffalo Sabres first-rounder was crucial in a quarterfinal win against Team USA, but he and his team are staying humble.

The Czechs sent the USA home, but how will they fare in the semis?

Every NHL team's most likely future Hall of Famer: Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin among locks | CBSSports.com

Many of these players could be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto one day.

Can’t disagree with their Predators pick...

Kyle Turris Retires, Joins BCHL Team in Front Office Role | The Hockey News

Former NHL forward Kyle Turris is joining the BCHL's Coquitlam Express as a special advisor to the GM and development coach.

Turris will still be bringing home an NHL paycheck mailed from Nashville.

25 Women Who Could Break the NHL's Head Coaching Gender Barrier | The Hockey News

Ian Kennedy takes a look at 25 women with strong qualifications to earn NHL coaching gigs in the near future.

Surely I am not the only one ready to get some fresh faces on the exclusively male head coaching carousel, right?

Rassey Named Ice Hockey Assistant Coach | University of Michigan Athletics

University of Michigan ice hockey head coach Brandon Naurato announced Thursday (Aug. 18) the hiring of assistant coach Rob Rassey.

Michigan is working to put together a new staff and a healthier culture.

Handling of sexual abuse claims puts Hockey Canada on thin ice with hockey parents | CBC News

Recent revelations about how sexual assault allegations were handled by Hockey Canada, the body that governs the sport in this country, has left some hockey families in turmoil over repeated black eyes to their beloved sport.

Hockey in August, no Russian team, players already drafted - sure, these are factors in the lackluster energy around World Juniors. But let’s not overlook the obvious that has not only fans, but hockey parents, a little more wary of Hockey Canada.

Mood Music

Party planning will be in full swing for the draft and awards show!