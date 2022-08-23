Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Looking Forward

What’s Mark Borowiecki’s Role in the New-Look Predators’ Defense? | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Nick kicks off our 2022-23 season previews with a look at where Mark Borowiecki might fit in.

2022 Worlds Preview: Team Switzerland | The Ice Garden

2022 Worlds Preview: Team Finland | The Ice Garden

I'll be helping The Ice Garden out with some coverage of the Women's World Championship this week; their staff's fantastic previews of the teams are a great resource to anyone looking to get started watching.

With McTavish setting the tone, Canada claims gold over Finland in OT thriller | Sportsnet.ca

Sigh.

Five questions with Canadian hockey 'golden goaler' Marie-Philip Poulin | Sportsnet.ca

Poulin talks about the national team, the Montreal Canadiens, and where she thinks a PWHPA league is at.

New York Islanders sign defensemen Noah Dobson, Alexander Romanov to three-year deals, forward Kieffer Bellows to one-year deal | ESPN

The Islanders have locked some of their RFAs back up.

Canadiens lose Price but gain cap flexibility to continue long-term build | Sportsnet.ca

That contract was absolutely bananas even at the time it was signed. It's awful that Price is probably never going to play again, but that injury is very convenient for the Canadiens' front office.

PWHPA announces 2022-23 Dream Gap Tour | The Ice Garden

There are some interesting changes for the fourth year of the Dream Gap Tour.

Around the Rink in the PHF: Is it October Yet? | The Ice Garden

It's been a slow offseason in every league.