Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Back Here, Baby

Your Wednesday links from around the League:

Alexandre Carrier: From “Pleasant Surprise” to Key Piece of Preds’ Future - On the Forecheck

After a breakthrough 2021-22 season, Preds fans should expect even more from Carrier this season.

Ellis could miss start of season for Flyers, Tortorella says

I really feel bad for Ryan Ellis.

Inside look at Montreal Canadiens

It won't be this season, but I fully expect Nick Suzuki to become the next captain of the Montreal Canadiens.

Top wing in NHL in three seasons debated

Our guy, Filip Forsberg.

Dobson, Romanov each signs three-year contract with Islanders

The Islanders had the quietest offseason...ever.

Canadian NHL teams off-season grades: Flames, Senators earn top marks

Calgary will be better than expected.

So will Ottawa.

One NHL scout's take on McTavish, Knies, Mysak, Bedard and others at the WJC - Sportsnet.ca

"Kemell played with his usual enthusiasm and showed off his lethal one-timer from his weak side on the power play. I especially appreciated his willingness to work in the trenches and track back more responsibly. "

NHL Hot Seat Radar: New York Islanders - The Hockey News

As much as we want him to be, there's no way Lou is actually on a hot seat.

World Junior Championship: 12 Players That Can Return in 2023 - The Hockey News

"The Nashville Predators prospect is an aggressive forechecker who pressures opponents into turnovers in the offensive end. Kemell will be Finland’s top forward for the 2023 outing and should challenge for top scorer when all is said and done."

NHL Free Agency: Top 10 UFAs After Kadri's Signing - The Hockey News

Where will Phil Kessel end up? Will a team give Evan Rodrigues a chance?

Mid-round goaltenders are playing big NHL minutes - TSN.ca

An interesting look at minutes played by mid-round goalies from TSN's Travis Jost.

Lamoriello: Isles not considering re-signing Chara, Greene - TSN.ca

Will Chara retire?

Canes Sign Stastny To One-Year Deal

Statsny is locked up with Carolina!