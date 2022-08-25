Thursday’s Dump and Chase: We Heard That

Nashville Predators News

Top prospects for Nashville Predators

Yesterday was Predators day on NHL dot com. Here's a look at our prospects.

Nashville Predators fantasy projections for 2022-23

FANTASY PROJECTIONS!

Inside look at Nashville Predators

Yeah, we're excited about Ryan McDonagh too!

Three questions facing Nashville Predators

Juuse Saros will be counted on this season, and I think he's more than capable of shouldering the load.

Where will the Nashville Predators rank in the 2023 Central Division? - On the Forecheck

Where will the Predators land in the 2022-2023 Central Division?

Predators need Matt Duchene to keep up strong production in 2022-23 - On the Forecheck

Our guy Jeff thinks Matt Duchene should keep up his incredible effort and play like the $8 million-per-year man he is.

Around the League

Kessel signs one-year, $1.5 million contract with Golden Knights

Phil Kessel is a Golden Knight.

Meier, Sharks have yet to begin discussions for contract extension

Timo Meier would be highly sought-after.

NHL Free Agency: Top Five RFA Defenseman Still Available - The Hockey News

I wonder where Rasmus Sandin will land. There's not much room for him in Toronto, and he could help a growing club like New Jersey or Arizona.

Tortorella talks expectations for Flyers in Q&A with NHL.com

The Flyers and John Tortorella.

Alexandre Texier Will Not Join Blue Jackets for 2022-23 Season - The Hockey News

We wish the best for Alexandre Texier.

Trevor Zegras, Sarah Nurse to Share Cover of NHL 23 - The Hockey News

One of my favorite covers of the classic "CHEL" video game.

Could the Edmonton Oilers Pursue A Trade For Patrick Kane? - The Hockey News

Patrick Kane and Connor McDavid would be LETHAL.

Bill Daly believes NHL salary cap could rise significantly after 2023-24 season

The flat cap right now isn't great for some clubs, but there's light on the horizon.

Sarah Nurse becomes first women's hockey player to appear on cover of NHL 23

Team Canada star Sarah Nurse joins on Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras on a special two-athlete cover of EA SPORTS NHL 23.