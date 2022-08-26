Friday’s Dump & Chase: Party Mode

Nashville Predators Position Previews

The ever-evolving Mattias Ekholm is finally getting paid like a franchise defender in 2022-23 | On the Forecheck

Mattias Ekholm continued to evolve as one of the Predators’ franchise defenders in the 2021-22 season, but can he perform up to the level of his new $6.25 million deal? Bryan explores what this coming season will be for the Swedish blueliner.

Bridgestone Arena Named Arena of the Year at 2022 ACM Honors Ceremony

After a year of memorable moments, packed concerts and a return to normalcy—not to mention a first-place performance in global ticket sales—Bridgestone Arena was named Venue of the Year at the 2022 ACM Honors ceremony.

