Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Long Lost Links

After a few days of no links, here’s links. Feel free to begin a discussion in the comments about anything ranging from vacation destinations to predicted points totals for various Predators.

Predators add McDonagh, Niederreiter to load up for Cup run

Preds, 2022-2023 version.

Blues could lean on Acciari, young forwards to fill offensive roles

Noel Acciari is an interesting add for the Blues.

Penguins add Petry, Rutta, Smith to core group

Pengus, updated.

Kraken add Burakovsky, try to build winning culture in second season

Will the Kraken improve this season?

Klingberg still seeking long-term contract after signing with Ducks

This is a nice prove-it deal.

NHL's Top 10 unsigned RFAs: Latest rumours, reports

I love free agency silly season.

Connor Bedard headlines Canada's roster for rescheduled World Juniors

Rescheduled World Juniors season! Summer hockey, though!

Could Phil Kessel End Up With The Edmonton Oilers? - The Hockey News

Where will Phil end up?

Teams Are Asking About Patrick Kane - The Hockey News

It would be dumb to not inquire about Kane.

NHL Free Agency: Top 10 UFAs Entering August - The Hockey News

More free agency thoughts.