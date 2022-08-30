Can Cody Glass Break Through in 2022-23?

2021-22 Recap:

Regular Season: 8 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 11:25 ATOI (NHL)

66 GP, 15 G, 48 A, 62 P, 20 PIM (AHL)

Playoffs: 2 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 9:50 ATOI (NHL)

7 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P, 2 PIM (AHL)

Nashville’s acquisition of Cody Glass last summer raised a few eyebrows. He was a gem in the Golden Knights organization, playing for both Henderson and Vegas in the shortened season. And then...*deflating noise*

Glass did not stick with the Predators at the beginning of the 2021-2022 season. He was sent to the Milwaukee Admirals and responded by potting 14 goals and 48 assists (62 points). Glass notched only one assist with the Predators in 8 games. He skated in 2 of Nashville’s 4 games in the playoffs.

Cody Glass was re-signed by Nashville in June.

Glass’s Expectations in 2022-2023

Glass has been in Nashville for quite a bit this summer, putting in work with the Preds’ veterans in private skates at Centennial Sportsplex. It’s clear his confidence is boosted after last season’s success, even in the face of a first-round elimination at the hands of the Stanley Cup champions. The problem is that Glass has yet to find a way to make his minor-league success pay off in the NHL. This is a massive challenge for the youngster, and we have to remember he’s already 23 years old. He fully embraced his opportunities in Milwaukee:

What wingers might skate with Glass? There’s Eeli Tolvanen, Zach Sanford, Tommy Novak, and even Phil Tomasino. There’s a lot of moving pieces for Nashville’s fourth line—in my opinion, it’s a work in progress. Glass has the tools to succeed in Nashville. He’s not a finesse player; rather, he has the size to play net-front and clean up pucks in front of opposing netminders. That’s where he was very successful in Milwaukee. Glass was a force in Milwaukee’s playoff efforts, too. He will be given additional opportunities to improve in Milwaukee if he cannot stick with Nashville out of training camp. The Preds’ coaching staff is certainly invested in Glass’s future. Glass could even be a power-play option for Nashville. Check out his work in overtime for the Admirals—this is a game-winning goal:

Like Colton Sissons a few seasons ago, I’d look to Glass to make the lineup in a fourth-line role. It’s possible he plays a few games with the Admirals, but he should spend a majority of this season in gold. The highlight reels for Glass in the AHL are numerous, but Nashville’s coaching staff would prefer to see him rack up goals and assists with the Predators instead. I am very excited to see Glass’s progress this season—he could be part of the stability that the fourth line needs in order for Nashville to skate four dangerous forward lines.

Glass is a pass-first, offensively minded centerman who has size and skill to play in the middle 6. The fourth line might be his niche.

On the other hand, Glass could be part of a trade package at some point in the next season or two if he fails to progress. This is the least ideal situation, so it’s very clear that Nashville is committed to consistency and playing time for Glass after a turbulent few seasons.

One Bold Prediction

Here’s my ridiculous prediction: Cody Glass has a double-digit point season centering Nashville’s newly-incredible fourth line. Glass becomes a force in front of the net and is counted on on Nashville’s second power-play unit. I predict 10 goals and 21 assists from Glass this season (31 points). Various hockey news sites will rave about Glass’s up-and-down career so far and how he’s flourished in Nashville. Hopefully I’m not far off.