Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Idling

With New Contract In Hand, What Will Filip Forsberg Do for an Encore? | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: For better or for worse, Filip Forsberg will be a huge part of the Preds' upcoming season. Nick makes his predictions.

NHL not expecting visa issues for returning Russian players, deputy commissioner Bill Daly says | ESPN

The NHL-KHL situation continues to unfold.

Three Stars from Day 5 of WWHC: Knight inches closer to record | Sportsnet.ca

Hilary Knight is only a few points away from Hayley Wickenheiser's career tournament record.

IIHF Women's World Championship | The Ice Garden

Catch up on the latest recaps of the WWC, where the US and Canada are once again on a collision course after both defeating their most recent opponents 9-0.

What Kadri and Kessel bring to the Flames, Golden Knights | Sportsnet.ca

A look at some of the summer's latest moves.

USA Women’s Para Hockey victorious at Women’s World Challenge | The Ice Garden

If you've read Ann's coverage of the US men's para hockey team https://www.ontheforecheck.com/sled-hockey, you know that they're a force to be reckoned with on the international stage. This year brought us the first Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge, where once again Team USA showed up in style, taking gold against Canada.

Women's Para hockey players hope World Challenge will grow the game | Sportsnet.ca

As yet, there's no women's Paralympics hockey event.

Vegas to use platoon in goal to replace Lehner | ESPN

The Vegas Golden Knights will be cycling multiple goalies trying to replace Robin Lehner. Big shoes to fill.

Flames' Nazem Kadri brings Stanley Cup to hometown for special celebration | Sportsnet.ca

I am not the biggest fan of the Avalanche having won the Stanley Cup, but reading about the kids feeling inspired by Kadri's accomplishment--as a Muslim and the grandchild of immigrants, not just playing but triumphing in a sport with a lot of barriers to entry--is a definite feel-good story nevertheless.

Premier Hockey Federation, ESPN extend broadcasting deal through 2023-24 season | ESPN

The PHF's games and events, including the Isobel Cup championship, will be on ESPN+ again for the next two seasons, with TSN picking up the Canadian rights.

How Nurse and Zegras' EA Sports NHL 23 cover represents bright future of hockey | Sportsnet.ca

I absolutely do not have the reflexes for NHL '23, but I love both where they're going with it and why they're making the choices they are. Every decision that emphasizes skill and fun as key aspects of hockey for kids--whether it's actual rule changes in junior hockey, or video games including lacrosse-style passes--gives us the potential for more skilled and creative play being practiced and rewarded at higher levels.