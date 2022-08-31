Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Here Comes The Fall

Nashville Predators News

Can Cody Glass Break Through in 2022-23? - On the Forecheck

Rachel took a look at the young Cody Glass, who most expect to play significant NHL minutes this season. Take a look back at his first year in the organization, and how the young player fits into the Nashville lineup.

Preds Power Hour - The Chase Thomas Podcast

Every Saturday, the Preds Power Hour is released on the Chase Thomas Podcast. Chase and fellow co-host Charlie Burris and I discuss everything Predators related, news from around the league, and a fair amount of off-topic references. Take a look at last week’s show above and subscribe to the Podcast for the Preds Power Hour, and a whole lot more.

Hockey of Tomorrow Live Twitter Space - Nashville Predators

A full panel of Nashville Predators media, including our own Ann and Eric, as well as Willy Daunic, Voice of the Predators Paul McCann, OTF alum Alex Daugherty and more! The recording of the session is available to listen to, so check it out!

Predators, Vanderbilt Athletics to Host Smashville Showdown on Sept. 19 - Nashville Predators

Nashville Predators players and student-athletes from Vanderbilt University will take part in the inaugural Smashville Showdown at Hawkins Field at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 19. The charity event benefits the Smile Direct Club, and features a softball game and homerun derby featuring both Predators players and athletes from Vanderbilt.

Roman Josi Seems Destined to Win Another Norris Trophy… But When?- Nashville Predators

New Predators media member Emma Lingan discusses captain Roman Josi’s chances at repeating as a Norris Trophy winner after narrowly missing out on the award last season (despite getting more first place votes). Take a look at the case for Josi’s repeat chances here.

Vokoun Reflects on Time with Preds, Praises Goaltending Future in Saros

Take a trip down memory lane with a fan favorite and the first Predator All Star at goaltender, Tomas Vokoun, as he reflects on his time with Nashville, and gives his opinion of the state of Nashville’s dominance in net.

Hockey is For Everyone

Montreal PHF team announces name, jerseys - The Ice Garden

The seventh team in the PHF will be the ‘Montreal Force’, and boy oh boy are those sweaters nice. It’s great to see expansion in the PHF, and hopefully the league makes their way further south to the Music City one day.

2022 Worlds: Recapping the final day preliminary play - The Ice Garden

The last day of preliminary play was full of excitement, headlined by the US women beating the Canadian team to remain undefeated and take first place in their group. The Canadians were unbeaten entering the matchup, and now will take on Group B’s second place team, Sweden, while the US looks forward to Hungary.

2022 Worlds: USA steamrolls Switzerland on Day 5 of preliminary round - The Ice Garden

The penultimate day of the preliminary round was a doozy, including an absolutely dominant win by the USA women. Check out all the action from day 5 from our friends at the Ice Garden.

Around the NHL

Thompson agrees to seven-year contract extension with Sabres - NHL.com

Tage Thompson agreed to a seven-year, $50 million contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Thompson set a career high in both goals (38) and points (68) and his $7.14 million deal locks him in to the future of the Sabres top six for the foreseeable future.

Sullivan agrees to three-year extension as Penguins coach - NHL.com

Mike Sullivan agreed to a three-year contract extension as coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Penguins seem to have put their faith in Sullivan, despite not advancing past the first round of the playoffs in four consecutive seasons.

Hill traded to Golden Knights by Sharks - NHL.com

Adin Hill was acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Monday for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Hill went 10-11-1 last season on the first of his two-year deal, and heads to injury-strapped Las Vegas likely as a backup or rotation.

Minnesota Wild sign Sam Steel - TSN.ca

The 24 year old Steel signed with the Minnesota Wild Tuesday to a one-year, $825,000 deal after two seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. Last season Sam Steel scored six goals and 20 points. Steel was the 30th overall selection in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.