Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Sands of Time

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Still nothing on the home front. Although I suspect by the time you read this, the ruling on Tren-Dawg’s arbitration hearing will have been released.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Woman who filed Hockey Canada lawsuit says through lawyer she wants to ‘set the record straight’ | Sportsnet

The woman who said she was sexually assaulted after a 2018 Hockey Canada gala on Tuesday refuted earlier reports, and a Hockey Canada statement, that claimed she had not cooperated with local officials, and wanted “to set the record straight,” according to a statement released by her lawyer.

Andrew Mangiapane Signs Three-Year Deal with Flames | The Hockey News

More bread for the bread eater, as Mangiapane signs a three-year deal with Calgary at $5.8 million AAV.

Devils Sign Bratt to One-Year Deal, Avoid Arbitration | The Hockey News

After submitting their respective proposals earlier this week, which reportedly featured quite the gap in salary, the New Jersey Devils and forward Jesper Bratt found some common ground on Wednesday morning before an arbitrator could make a ruling, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract extension worth $5.45 million.

Flames, Oliver Kylington avoid arbitration, settle on two-year, $5M contract | Sportsnet

Nice little pay day for the Swedish defenseman.

Rumors Continue Linking Nazem Kadri To The New York Islanders | The Hockey News

As the calendar flipped to August, Nazem Kadri remains the notable name available among this summer’s unrestricted free agents. Since late July, there’s been growing conjecture linking the center to the New York Islanders.

Max Pacioretty Says Golden Knights Have ‘No Accountability’ With Losing | Vegas Hockey Now

Some spicy quotes from Max about his brief time in Vegas.