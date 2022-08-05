Friday’s Dump & Chase: Still Waitin’

Nashville News & Notes

Pretty quiet on the Nashville front, but we should be hearing about Yakov Trenin’s arbitration ruling soon.

Hockey News & Notes

Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau agree to eight-year, $84M extension | sportsnet.ca

The new contract, which begins in 2023-24, keeps Huberdeau signed until 2030-31.

While Preds fans are waiting for an arbitration ruling, the Flames were shelling out the $$$ to lock up Huberdeau.

NHL Free Agency: Top 5 RFAs Still on the Market in August | The Hockey News

The free agent market has been open for nearly a month, and there are still a number of good RFAs who remain unsigned. Here's a look at five notable names.

A few interesting names on this list...and a few I’d want to get signed if I were their GMs.

Screen Shots: Rich Clune, Phil Kessel and Ottawa's Hot Summer | The Hockey News

Adam Proteau looks at the retirement of a fan favorite in Rich Clune, what Phil Kessel's future looks like and the changes to make the Ottawa Senators a team to watch in 2022-23.

However, when it comes to Kessel, it may behoove a playoff-contending team to sign him sooner than later. The 34-year-old, two-time Stanley Cup-winner struggled to post his usual amount of offense last season, but that may be because of the awful Arizona Coyotes team he was playing on. Only two seasons ago, Kessel scored 20 goals and 43 points in 56 games, and although he scored only eight goals in 82 games in 2021-22, Kessel did generate 44 assists. He still has something left in the tank, and if he’s utilized properly, he can be an asset for a Cup contender.

Hi, Phil Kessel. Nashville is nice.

No 'ducking' way: Stars, Blue Jackets mascots stage best fanbase battle | nhl.com

FRISCO, Texas -- What better way to determine which team has a better fanbase than with thousands of rubber duckies?

These are the great stories in sports.

What’s up with the PWHPA? | The Ice Garden

The PWHPA has been silent while summer speculation and reports have been abuzz.

A succinct timeline of recent conversations and movement in the world of women’s hockey.

Boston Bruins enjoying romantic summer with Taylor Hall wedding and Charlie McAvoy engagement | espn.com

Hall, the 2018 Hart Trophy winner, married his longtime girlfriend the same weekend that former Bruin Tuukka Rask got married and another Boston player popped the question.

Love is in the air!

Mood Music

The professional hockey player’s offseason existential question...