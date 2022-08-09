Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Doldrums

Claims against Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz withdrawn | Sportsnet.ca

“Claims Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz had an inappropriate relationship with a former ballerina were withdrawn [when additional investigation revealed] she was not a minor during her alleged interaction with him.”

Hockey Canada board chair Michael Brind’Amour resigns amid fallout over handling of sexual assault allegations | ESPN

“Michael Brind’Amour has resigned as the chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors amid scrutiny of the organization for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of previous men’s junior teams.”

Other Hockey News:

Canada holds off late push from Sweden to win WJC tune-up | Sportsnet.ca

Canada appears to be determined to make an impression.

A closer look at the USA Hockey 2022 Festival rosters | The Ice Garden

Meanwhile, USA Hockey is preparing for Women's Worlds.

Scout's Analysis: 2023 NHL Draft class looking elite after Hlinka Gretzky Cup | Sportsnet.ca

Is it just me, or is every draft class described as something unique and special?

Seattle Kraken look to Year 2, add Dave Lowry to coaching staff | ESPN

Around and around and around the coaching carousel goes, and where it stops...

Coyotes signing forward Lawson Crouse to five-year extension | Sportsnet.ca

The restricted free agent market keeps dwindling.

Boston Bruins bring back veteran centers Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci on 1-year deals | ESPN

When Bergeron leaves the Bruins, whether to retire or potentially to another team, it's going to be very strange. It's good to hear he's back from his injury, though.