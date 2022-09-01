Thursday’s Dump & Chase: To The Motherland

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Niederreiter looks forward to game in Switzerland for NHL Global Series | NHL.com

“I was kind of focused on different things,” Niederreiter said during the NHL European Player Media Tour last week. “Then I remembered, oh yeah, that’s right. They’re playing in Bern. So that was kind of the icing on the cake.” “We’ve definitely talked a lot,” Niederreiter said of his new teammate Roman Josi. “Obviously it’s going to be very stressful for him because it is his city. I live like four hours away from there roughly, but still, I’ve got a lot of people coming from my city to come watch that game. It’s exciting. I never had a chance to open up with a game in Europe, so it’s cool.”

Nashville Predators’ Tanner Jeannot will fight anyone in the NHL | A to Z Sports Nashville

Tanner Jeannot turned heads last year with his scoring prowess and also his knack for punching folks in the head. Expect more of both in 2022-23.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Hockey Canada’s board of directors says it supports CEO Scott Smith | Sportsnet

Amid new calls for wholesale changes among its top executives, Hockey Canada’s board of directors is standing by CEO Scott Smith.

Hockey Diversity Alliance founder Akim Aliu signs multi-year deal with adidas Canada | ESPN

Akim Aliu, pro hockey player and the co-founder of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, has signed a multi-year partnership deal with adidas Canada to “remove barriers and bring about transformative change” in hockey.

Where the Pittsburgh Penguins Stand in the Metropolitan Division | Sports Illustrated

After the Pittsburgh Penguins were ousted from the first round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season, it felt like a changing of the guard in the Metropolitan Division. The once almighty Penguins and Washington Capitals have been overtaken by the younger and more exciting teams like the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes.

You hate to see it!

How Will The Boston Bruins Become Cap Compliant This Season? | The Hockey News

Cap Friendly indicates the Boston Bruins are sitting above the $82.5-million salary cap by $2.24 million. Some observers wonder what GM Don Sweeney will do to address this issue for the coming season.

Suzuki looking forward to Habs ‘proving people wrong’ | TSN

“I think I’m most excited about kind of proving people wrong,” Suzuki told the Montreal Gazette on Monday. “I think people have really put us down. I was actually talking to (Sean) Monahan about our lineup. We’ve got a pretty deep team and I think people are really underestimating us. That’s not a bad thing, either. I think we’re going to surprise people.”

I like the confidence, Nick, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

2022 NHL free agency - Which players are left, and where are they going? | ESPN

Kinda wild that nobody has taken a flier on P.K. Subban yet. If the Preds had some space in the defensive corps, I’d say take a run at him. He’d be a nice depth piece for the third pair, and he was always useful on the powerplay.

But alas, the Preds really don’t have space for him.

Sabres to Bring Back ‘Goathead’ as Alternate Jersey for 2022-23 Season | The Hockey News

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that they will officially don their iconic ‘Goathead’ jersey as an alternate uniform for 12 home games during the upcoming season.