Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Rookies Reporting Today

Nashville Predators News

Top Predators Prospects to Watch Entering Rookie Camp

With Predators Rookie Camp and the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase just days away, 23 young NHL hopefuls will soon be in gold and navy vying for a coveted spot on the team's 2022-23 roster.

Nashville Predators to be featured in four-part training camp TV series

The Nashville Predators are not usually the focus of the NHL’s hype machine over at NHL Network, but that looks to change in September.

Nashville Predators, TSU partner to create internship pipeline

Two professors at Tennessee State University are spearheading the efforts to create an internship pipeline with the Nashville Predators and the NHL.

Predators Training Camp Opens Sept. 21

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the complete schedule and roster for the team's 2022 training camp, which will begin with physicals and a team meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with the Predators' first organized practice set for Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. CT at Centennial Sportsplex.

Around the NHL

Hockey Canada told Ottawa of fund used to settle sexual assault claims in 2019 | CBC News

In a three-page email to the sport minister's office, Hockey Canada boasted about its safe-sport management and noted its National Equity Fund used for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.

St. Louis Blues sign forward Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million contract extension

Looking to keep its top young players for the long haul, the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday announced the signing of F Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year, $65 million extension.

Quebec politicians - New Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki must learn French to connect with fans

Several of Quebec's major party leaders say new Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French.

How Will The Toronto Maple Leafs Make Room For Rasmus Sandin? - The Hockey News

With training camps happening soon the Toronto Maple Leafs still haven't reached an agreement with Rasmus Sandin on a new contract. How will they clear sufficient salary-cap space to make room for him?

Montreal Force name coaching staff - The Ice Garden

The Force have a wealth of experience behind the bench.

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Unsigned veteran players can earn a contract with an NHL team by impressing enough in training camp on a professional tryout contract (PTO).

Stars announce extension for general manager Jim Nill

Dallas Stars Owner and Governor Tom Gaglardi today announced that the club has signed General Manager Jim Nill to a one-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

Flames hire Olympian Rebecca Johnston to full-time player development role

The Calgary Flames have hired Canadian women's hockey star Rebecca Johnston to a full-time role in the team's player development department, the club announced Tuesday.