Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Going Camping

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Predators Announce Appointments to Hockey Operations Staff | Nashville Predators

Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today several appointments to the team's hockey operations staff ahead of the 2022-23 season, including Ronda Engelhardt, as the first female scout in team history. https://t.co/Gp4idvTVkg — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) September 14, 2022

Nathan Gerbe Retires After 13 Professional Seasons | The Hockey News

Former NHL forward Nathan Gerbe has retired from professional hockey to join the Nashville Predators’ hockey operations department after 13 seasons.

The 5’ 4”(!!!) Gerbe ends his playing career with 435 career NHL games under his belt, having spent time with the Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, and Columbus Blue Jackets at various stops on his journey. Now transitioning into a coaching role, Gerbe hopes to parlay the knowledge that helped him carve out a lengthy career against all odds onto the Predators’ forwards in order for them to do the same.

Young Players Learn From the Pros at Filip Forsberg Hockey Clinic | Nashville Predators

Just before the start of training camp, local youth hockey players had the opportunity to sharpen their skills and learn from the very best at the Filip Forsberg Hockey Clinic presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee at Ford Ice Center Antioch.

One thing to remember about each NHL team heading into 2022-23 training camps | Sportsnet

Here’s the Preds’ blurb:

Nashville Predators: A mushy middle team trying to make a push for the next tier It’s been five seasons since the Nashville Predators peaked with a Stanley Cup Final appearance, and they haven’t won any playoff rounds since 2019. Last season ended in a sweep against champion Colorado in Round 1, though the Preds were without star goalie Juuse Saros. How would they react to this? GM David Poile acquired scorer Nino Niederreiter, and traded for 33-year-old defenceman Ryan McDonagh’s hefty contract. Most importantly, though, he was able to retain Filip Forsberg. Will any of this be able to lift them up, or will it be much of the same?

Other Hockey News & Notes

Kraken Promote Alexandra Mandrycky to Assistant GM Role | The Hockey News

An analytics specialist, Mandrycky started her tenure with the Kraken as director of hockey administration before earning the title of director of hockey strategy and research. Before joining the Kraken, Mandrycky worked with the Minnesota Wild in analytics.

Senators signing former Canucks forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35M deal | Sportsnet

Ottawa continues to stay busy this offseason.

Chicago Blackhawks veteran defenseman Jake McCabe will miss start of season after surgery | ESPN

Blackhawks veteran defenseman Jake McCabe, 28, who will miss the start of Chicago’s season after he had cervical spine surgery, is expected to return to action in 10 to 12 weeks.

The Metropolitan Riveters will make The Rink at American Dream its home ice | NJ.com

The Rink at American Dream is an NHL regulation-sized indoor ice skating rink that hosts events and open skate sessions.

“After practicing at American Dream, it felt like the perfect time to take that partnership to the next level,” said Riveters captain, Madison Packer. “American Dream is committed to growing the game and supporting female athletes, and I am beyond excited to call the complex home for many years to come.”

Inside the making of ‘Hockeyland,’ bringing Minnesota high school hockey to the big screen | ESPN

Drawing inspiration from “Hoop Dreams” and “Friday Night Lights,” the documentary captures the raw emotion and unique culture of players, coaches, and parents in a pivotal season.

Will The Canadiens Trade Brendan Gallagher Or Joel Edmundson? | The Hockey News

The Montreal Canadiens made headlines on Monday by announcing Nick Suzuki as their new captain with Brendan Gallagher and Joel Edmundson as his alternates. However, rumors soon arose suggesting they could become trade candidates.