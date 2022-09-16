Friday’s Dump & Chase: Edge Work

Some more pictures for Day 2 of #Preds rookie camp, before they head for Raleigh this evening for the Prospect Showcase @OnTheFutureOTF @OnTheForecheck @RenegadesOfPuck pic.twitter.com/LOlpoyt67S — Bryan Bastin (@BryanBastin) September 15, 2022

LeGrand Coffee House named Devils Buy Black Program winner

The New Jersey Devils have selected LeGrand Coffee House as the winner of the Buy Black program.

Flames 'better team than' Panthers, Weegar says

Are these fighting words?

Kyrou signs eight-year, $65 million contract with Blues

Jordan Kyrou signed an eight-year, $65 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

McDavid says Oilers have 'long way to go' entering season

Connor McDavid said there is a lot of work ahead for the Edmonton Oilers even after they reached the Western Conference Final last season.

Sharks reveal new 'Evolve' uniforms for this season

The San Jose Sharks are evolving their look. Look at these helmets!

State Your Case: Gaudreau's point total vs. Huberdeau's

Hmmmm, more fighting words.

Jets' Cole Perfetti happy to embrace leadership role at prospects tournament

I really hope Perfetti is successful this season for the Jets. He's a fun guy to watch.

What to expect from last season's top half of the Atlantic Division in 2022-23

Short answer: yes. SN's Jason Bourne explores here.

Nashville Predators hire first female scout Ronda Engelhardt

Nashville in the news!

Flames' Weegar on possible extension: 'Hopefully we'll get something done soon'

Weegar would be a fun extension for Calgary.

Dallas Stars Could Face Cost-Cutting Trade After Signing Jason Robertson - The Hockey News

I'd like to see Robertson land somewhere where he's valued and paid for it.

Are the St. Louis Blues Still Cup Contenders? - The Hockey News

The Blues' success will rely on their forwards and their goaltending.

Mile High Hockey Top 25 Under 25: #1 Cale Makar - Mile High Hockey

Conn Smythe and Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar.

Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens - Eyes On The Prize

A little late, but here's HEOTP's article about Suzuki's new captainship.

Travis Yost: Offence injecting credibility into NHL standings - TSN.ca

Yost's most recent piece for TSN about offense in the NHL.

Reporting to Camp, Preds Rookies Look Ahead to Prospect Showcase Games

ROOKIE CAMP!