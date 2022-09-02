Friday’s Dump & Chase: Action

OTF Player Previews
Connor Ingram Must Prove He Belongs With Nashville - On the Forecheck
Will Ingram challenge Lankinen for the backup role? Or is he destined to be “the guy” in Milwaukee and a mentor to Yaroslav Askarov?
Around the League
Inside look at Seattle Kraken
I hope the Kraken are more exciting this season.
PHF Montreal expansion franchise announces Force as team name - Sportsnet.ca
I LOVE THIS NAME.
Kulikov traded to Ducks by Wild for future considerations
A trade!
Top prospects for Seattle Kraken
What can Shane Wright do for the Kraken?
Niederreiter looks forward to game in Switzerland for NHL Global Series
It's a perk for Niederreiter.
State Your Case: Can Campbell help Oilers make deeper run in playoffs?
Campbell will get the Oilers into the second round, unlike the Leafs.
A team that could rise, and fall, in each NHL division
I'm not sure I see Dallas rising much in the Central, but perhaps I am biased.
NHL Free Agency: Top Three Landing Spots for Evan Rodrigues - The Hockey News
Rodrigues could be a great asset for a team in need of a center.
Top 10 Players From the Buffalo 'Goathead' Era - The Hockey News
Goatheads.
NHL Hot Seat Radar: Tampa Bay Lightning - The Hockey News
What will the Lightning do this season?
Nashville Predators’ Tanner Jeannot will fight anyone in the NHL | A to Z Sports Nashville
Tanner Jeannot turned heads last year with his scoring prowess and also his knack for dropping the gloves. Expect more of both in 2022-23.
