Friday’s Dump & Chase: Action

Connor Ingram Must Prove He Belongs With Nashville - On the Forecheck

Will Ingram challenge Lankinen for the backup role? Or is he destined to be “the guy” in Milwaukee and a mentor to Yaroslav Askarov?

Around the League

Inside look at Seattle Kraken

I hope the Kraken are more exciting this season.

PHF Montreal expansion franchise announces Force as team name - Sportsnet.ca

I LOVE THIS NAME.

Kulikov traded to Ducks by Wild for future considerations

A trade!

Top prospects for Seattle Kraken

What can Shane Wright do for the Kraken?

Niederreiter looks forward to game in Switzerland for NHL Global Series

It's a perk for Niederreiter.

State Your Case: Can Campbell help Oilers make deeper run in playoffs?

Campbell will get the Oilers into the second round, unlike the Leafs.

A team that could rise, and fall, in each NHL division

I'm not sure I see Dallas rising much in the Central, but perhaps I am biased.

NHL Free Agency: Top Three Landing Spots for Evan Rodrigues - The Hockey News

Rodrigues could be a great asset for a team in need of a center.

Top 10 Players From the Buffalo 'Goathead' Era - The Hockey News

Goatheads.

NHL Hot Seat Radar: Tampa Bay Lightning - The Hockey News

What will the Lightning do this season?

Nashville Predators’ Tanner Jeannot will fight anyone in the NHL | A to Z Sports Nashville

Tanner Jeannot turned heads last year with his scoring prowess and also his knack for dropping the gloves. Expect more of both in 2022-23.