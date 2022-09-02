Smashville Showdown Coming September 19th

The Predators announced earlier this week that Vanderbilt Athletics and the Predators will host a Smashville Showdown on September 19th.

This is a charity event that will benefit the Predators Foundation, the Vandy United Fund, and various other local charities, and it’ll be held at Hawkins Field, home of the Vandy Boys. Check out the official announcement here:

The #Preds and @vucommodores will host the Smashville Showdown at Hawkins Field on Sept. 19:https://t.co/z0Sl99Izvc — Nashville Predators PR (@PredsPR) August 30, 2022

Vanderbilt Baseball General Manager Brooks Webb said “this has been a vision for several years now, and it will be an exciting evening watching some of the best from the Predators and Vanderbilt on Hawkins Field become a reality.” It’s sure to be a great time at the storied Hawkins Field, commonly referred to by Vandy fans as “The Hawk.”

Tickets are $25 each, and the event will kick off after a players-only home run derby with some special coaches - Predators head coach John Hynes and Vandy Boys head coach Tim Corbin will assume coaching duties for each team. It’s sure to be an incredible event, and our much-loved Chris Mason and Lyndsay Rowley will provide live coverage and in-game interviews.

An auction will be held after the game, too.

I’m not sure about you guys, but I’m excited to see Roman Josi and Tanner Jeannot score some runs.

Tickets are available here.