 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Gearing Up

The season is approaching.

By Kate R
/ new
2022 NHL Media Tour - Las Vegas Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NHL superstar roundtable - Must-see teams, summer highlights, rule changes, trade reactions | ESPN
Tomas Hertl is looking forward to facing the Nashville Predators in Prague, and more.

PHF releases Season 8 Schedule | The Ice Garden
The PHF season is also approaching fast!

'Iron Man' Keith Yandle announces retirement from NHL after 16 seasons | Sportsnet.ca
Hopefully he gets to take a nice long nap.

Oilers Sign Jason Demers, Jake Virtanen to PTOs | The Copper & Blue
The Edmonton Oilers have made some...choices the past few seasons.

Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier dealing with injury, to be reevaluated during training camp | ESPN
The Flyers bet big on Couturier being a key part of their team, and things have gone very poorly for him since.

Canucks embracing challenge to change culture, buying into Patrik Allvin's plan | Sportsnet.ca
Team culture is important, but it can also only do so much.

Loading comments...