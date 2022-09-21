Wednesday’s Dump and Chase: The One When All the Defensemen Retired

After 834 games in the League and winning the James Norris Trophy in 2012-13, @PKSubban1 is hanging 'em up.



Congratulations, P.K.! Best of luck in retirement. pic.twitter.com/gQzKyEvoVA — NHL (@NHL) September 20, 2022

Chara retires from NHL, will sign one-day contract with Bruins

Zdeno Chara will retire from the NHL on Tuesday.

Yandle retires from NHL, holds consecutive games played record at 989

Congratulations to Keith Yandle.

Subban retires from NHL after 13 seasons

P.K., thank you for what you did in Nashville's community. Your on-ice impact will always be debated, but your presence out in the community cannot be overstated.

State Your Case: Golden Knights or Kraken will win Stanley Cup first?

My vote: Kraken.

Gaudreau, Laine to start preseason on same line for Blue Jackets

Here for this goal-scoring and about 900 goals against, too.

Lundkvist traded to Stars by Rangers

This came in under-the-radar on Monday evening. Does this help Dallas in some small way fill the void that Klingberg left? I'd say so.

Wild season preview: Gustavsson added to help manage Fleury's workload

Flower isn't getting any younger. Can they manage his workload?

Preds Rookies Win Prospect Showcase Tournament After Besting Florida 6-1

The young guns.

Bruins GM Sweeney on Pastrnak extension: 'There's never been a timetable'

Imagine Pastrnak in free agency. WOW.

Senators name Claude Giroux alternate captain as part of 2022-23 leadership group

Claude Giroux has been named part of the Sens' leadership group, alongside fellow assistant Thomas Chabot and captain Brady Tkachuk.

Flames Invite Sonny Milano to Training Camp on PTO - The Hockey News

Lost in recent news, Milano is going to Calgary on a PTO.

Avalanche make Nathan MacKinnon highest-paid player in NHL

This is a TON of money, but MacKinnon is very deserving.