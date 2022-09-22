Thursday’s Dump & Chase: This one time, at training camp...

Nashville Predators News & Notes

The folks at The Hockey News have some burning questions about our boys in gold. The most interesting one being, “Is this the last gasp for the Predators’ current core?”

I find it pretty difficult to say no to that question. There’s only so many times Poile can double (or triple or quadruple) down on this current group of guys.

Here’s ESPN’s blurb about the Preds:

Big question: How does Nashville build on last season — and define its top six? Retaining Filip Forsberg on a massive eight-year extension was the offseason move Nashville had to make. He’ll rejoin Matt Duchene, Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen in the Predators’ top six, and welcome free agent acquisition Nino Niederreiter to that group for this season as well. Forsberg (84 points in 69 games) and Duchene (86 points in 78 games) had career-best seasons in 2021-22, and along with Roman Josi’s career-high 96 point campaign were major factors in the Predators getting back to the playoffs.

This whole article should just read ‘CODY GLASS’ in the biggest font imaginable.

Media Day Shenanigans

The boys answer some very important questions:

P.K. Subban rules. I know that. You know that. This isn’t breaking news here, but if you’d like to read an article about his charitable actions off the ice... this is the article for you.

Uh... hey, Dallas. You’re supposed to keep the young 40-goal scorer.

Boy, did Poile make the right call on getting out from under that contract or what?

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says his lack of a contract extension won’t be a distraction. “I’m more than happy to go through the year and be evaluated on the year and then have the decision made, because I believe in our group.”

Please, please, please, please.

Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp will be back for the first week of the regular season after undergoing abdominal surgery, the NHL team said on Wednesday.

Jonathan Huberdeau was the centerpiece coming back to Calgary in the Matthew Tkachuk trade, but Adam Vingan (remember him?) writes that you shouldn’t forget about MacKenzie Weegar, who could soon become their No. 1 defenseman.

Hayton, 22, was a restricted free agent and not initially listed on Arizona’s roster for camp, which begins today. Hayton had 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes last season, all career highs.

The star center wants to turn the page after an uncharacteristically dismal season: “It just seemed like everything went wrong.”