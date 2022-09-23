Friday’s Dump & Chase: He’s Back

Nashville Predators News

Pekka Rinne Re-Joins Predators Organization as Special Alumni Advisor | Nashville Predators

He’s back. Fresh from serving as Goaltending coach for Finland’s silver medal team in the 2022 World Juniors, Pekka Rinne is back in the Predators organization as a special alumni advisor, working with goaltending coach Ben Vanderklock and Dave Rook. He’ll also be a team ambassador in the Nashville area. It’s good to have him back.

Per ESPN: the Czech Republic has told the Sharks and #Preds that they cannot bring Russian players to the Global Series. This would exclude several Nashville players, including Yakov Trenin@OnTheForecheck — Bryan Bastin (@BryanBastin) September 22, 2022

Czech government tells NHL that Russian players unwanted in Prague | ESPN.com

Ahead of the Predators and Sharks game in Prague for the Global Series, the government of the Czech Republic announced Thursday that Russian players would not be welcome in the country. This would include Nashville’s Yakov Trenin, but possibly also Alexander Barbanov and Evgeny Svechnikov from San Jose - not to mention if Egor Afanasyev or Iaroslav Askarov makes the active roster. The NHL is standing firm that the players will be able to play, but San Jose’s leadership made a claim yesterday that “we all go, or none of us go”. It will be interesting to see what the NHL does about this situation.

Around the NHL

Landeskog likely to miss start of season for Avalanche with injury | NHL.com

The Avalanche's captain, Gabe Landeskog is expected to miss time extending into the regular season. Somehow, I think the Avs will do just fine without him for the first few games.

Kane focused on present, not future with Blackhawks | NHL.com

Unrelated, but what's that saying about rats on a sinking ship?

Ellis unlikely to play for Flyers this season with back injury | NHL.com

In news that is depressing, Ryan Ellis is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season after playing just 4 games with Philadelphia last season before coming out with multiple injuries in his hips and abs. Ellis has had nothing but a rough time since being traded with to the Flyers and we wish Ryan the best of luck in his recovery so he can come back better than ever.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nolan Patrick to miss 2022-23 season | ESPN.com

Speaking of the Ryan Ellis trade, Nashville Predators legend (for ten minutes or so) Nolan Patrick - who briefly landed in Nashville before immediately being traded to Vegas in exchange for Cody Glass is also expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season. It's rough out here.

Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension | ESPN.com

Sure. Seems a tad early to extend Adams, but they seem content with the direction of the franchise. Don't know if I agree.