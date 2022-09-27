Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Double-Headed

Florida Panthers - Nashville Predators - September 26th, 2022 | NHL.com

The Predators won the first game of their preseason doubleheader 4-0 before losing the second 3-4. We'll have more as the preseason continues this week!

Borowiecki hints at Predators blueline plans for upcoming season | A to Z Sports

Mark Borowiecki discusses how he sees his role this season, which suggests a few things about the team's plans. They sure do have a lot of defenders right now.

Canada to drop vaccine mandate, mask requirements for professional athletes, visitors | ESPN

This hasn't seemed to affect the NHL much, but will be changing.

Will Senators' defence be good enough to meet heightened team expectations? | Sportsnet.ca

It's so weird to see people talking about "heightened expectations" and "the Ottawa Senators" in the same sentence, but it's about time for their fans.

PWHPA announces 2022-23 Rosters | The Ice Garden

The first of the PWHPA showcases of the season is just a few weeks away!