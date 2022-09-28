Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Hurricanes Aren’t Fun

Nashville Predators News and Notes

Nashville Predators chase Stanley Cup season preview - TSN.ca

Restocked is certainly descriptive. Are they ready to chase? Yes. Chasing the Cup would involve winning in the first round.

Predators to Host Thursday’s Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Lightning

We wish our friends in Florida and surrounding areas the best in the face of Hurricane Ian.

Around the League

Tavares out for start of season for Maple Leafs with oblique injury

Ouchie.

Knight agrees to three-year contract with Panthers

This is a great deal for Spencer Knight.

Chara to be honored by Bruins with ceremonial puck drop Oct. 22

Zdeno Chara night.

State Your Case: Maple Leafs' No. 1 goalie

Goalie fights? Goalie fights.

NHL preparing teams for sharp salary cap increase over next three seasons

Dollar dollar bills, y'all.

NHL 2022-23 Central Division Preview: Can Colorado repeat as champs?

A nice Central Division rundown from Sportsnet.

Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev week-to-week with lower-body injury

The Nucks have some injuries to deal with, too.

NHL Rumour Roundup: Could the Senators still be in on Jakob Chychrun?

RUMORS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Jack Rathbone Is Making His Case In The Canucks' Blueline Battle - The Hockey News

That's a cool last name.

NHL Burning Questions: San Jose Sharks - The Hockey News

How can the Sharks replace Brent Burns?

How forward injuries may impact the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche - Mile High Hockey

Day one of training camp, the Avalanche were already down three.

Goaltender performance is volatile, even with regular starters - TSN.ca

An interesting piece on goalies and their voodoo from Travis Yost.