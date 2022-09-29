Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Lightning in the area

Nashville Predators News & Notes

‘This Guy Is A Game Changer’: Ronning Praises Forsberg’s Evolution | Nashville Predators

Preds great Cliff Ronning believes Filip Forsberg is poised for another All-Star campaign.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out | Sportsnet

Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries. It’s starting to get a little dicey.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ John Tavares out for start of season because of oblique injury | ESPN

John Tavares will be out at least three weeks with an oblique injury, Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday.

Panthers Sign Knight to Three-Year Extension | The Hockey News

The Florida Panthers locked up their future in net, signing Spencer Knight to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $4.5 million.

Hughes: ‘If we had a fully healthy Carey Price...’ | TSN

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes admits that having a healthy Carey Price would change the team’s outlook moving forward. Well, you know what they say. If ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ were candy and nuts, we’d all have a merry Christmas.

As Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, ice hockey team showed resilience | USA Today

Puerto Rico won hockey championships in the Division 1 and Under-20 divisions at the AMERIGOL LATAM Cup and finished second in the Under-12 bracket.

“It had only been a few hours since the hurricane made landfall. We didn’t know everything but we knew it was going to be pretty tough,” Scott Vargas told USA TODAY Sports. “I think it solidified the fact there wasn’t much we could do from a locker room in Florida, but we knew we could represent Puerto Rico at the highest level we possibly could. That’s what we set out to do on the ice.”

Peeke signs three-year, $8.25 million contract with Blue Jackets | NHL

Andrew Peeke had 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 82 games last season. He led the Blue Jackets and was tied for fifth in the NHL with 169 blocked shots. He led Columbus defensemen with 191 hits.

Looking at how betting markets see the 2022-23 NHL season | Sportsnet

Justin Bourne takes a look at some player, team and awards pre-season betting lines to get a sense for how the markets see the season playing out...and where they may be wrong.

Boudreau, Canucks forced to adapt as team loses key players | Sportsnet

The Vancouver Canucks have been bitten by the injury (and illness) bug early this season, losing four key players just five days after the opening of training camp.