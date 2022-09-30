Friday’s Dump & Chase: Hockey Heaven

NHL Training Camp Buzz: Hischier out at least 10 days for Devils

Injuries for the Devils.

Sandin signs two-year contract with Maple Leafs

This is a good deal for the Leafs.

Lightning thinking of those back home affected by Hurricane Ian

NASHVILLE -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are in Nashville preparing for two preseason games against the Nashville Predators, but their hearts and minds are with Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Puerto Rico joins IIHF as associate member

Puerto Rico has joined the International Ice Hockey Federation as an associate member.

Josi, Hertl talk Global Series with Predators, Sharks on 'NHL @TheRink'

Roman Josi showcases a hidden talent and talks about going home to Bern, Switzerland to play a preseason game against his former team on the new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Russian NHLers to be allowed to play games in Czechia

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on Thursday confirmed to The Associated Press that the Czech government has dropped its attempted ban of Russian players for San Jose and Nashville.

Maple Leafs' Murray shines, but defence dealt another blow in 'fun' experiment

Matt Murray has a great haircut.

Quinn, Power part of young core creating 'real bright future' for Sabres

I'd like Buffalo to have some...success this season.

Inside Team USA star Brianna Decker's move from the PWHPA to the PHF - Sportsnet.ca

Brianna Decker wants to help pro women's hockey grow. In pursuit of that goal, she's become the first high-profile PWHPA member to jump to the Premier Hockey Federation.

NHL 2022-23 Atlantic Division Preview: Can anyone challenge the top four?

What will the Leafs do?

Are the St. Louis Blues Eyeing Jakob Chychrun? - The Hockey News

Chychrun would put the Blues over the edge on defense.

Nazem Kadri looks just fine in pre-season debut with Flames

"Just fine"...okay....hmmm...

What's It Like to Compete For an NHL Roster Spot? - The Hockey News

Probably very nerve-wracking.

USHL Season Preview: The High End is Here - The Hockey News

From an NHL first-rounder to a potential top pick in 2024, America's top junior circuit has a lot to offer this year.

Five Of The Coolest NHL Preseason Moments Ever - The Hockey News

From Pavel Bure's skate-to-stick goal to Manon Rhéaume making NHL history, let's take look at some of the coolest moments to happen during the preseason.