Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Familiar Faces

David Poile deserves credit for solid offseason | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Jeff makes an argument that, despite how the regular season ended, David Poile handled the offseason well.

The latest on Ryan Ellis is further proof Nashville Predators won the trade | A to Z Sports

It doesn't sound like Ryan Ellis is going to be joining the Philadelphia Flyers at training camp, as he's still out with the injury that's sidelined him since last November.

2022 Worlds: Czechia Wins First Medal Defeating Switzerland 4-2 | The Ice Garden

Women's hockey has a new medalist in town! Rough news for Switzerland--and for Finland, which had struggled badly this tournament--but incredibly exciting for the Czech program.

2022 Worlds: Canada Wins Gold, Defeats USA 2-1 | The Ice Garden

Sadly, the shakeup only reached so far, as the nigh-inevitable Canada vs USA gold-medal game, and the also-nigh-inevitable Canadian victory, followed.

Minnesota Wild trim payroll, ship well-traveled defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, 31, to Anaheim Ducks | ESPN

Ah, the NHL trade for future considerations.

J.T. Miller on Canucks' outlook: 'Our expectations are to win a Stanley Cup' | Sportsnet.ca

What, were they expecting him to say "our expectations are to show up, play hockey, and get paid"?