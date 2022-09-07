 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: We Need Hockey

In which hockey is needed to make us happy.

By Rachel K
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Nashville Predators - Game Four Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Brannstrom signs one-year, $900,000 contract with Senators
It's a little weird to me that the Sens didn't lock up Brannstrom after one year.

Inside look at Vegas Golden Knights
What will Vegas be this season?

NHL Top Players: Top 10 Goalies
Juuse Saros, #3.

Fiala talks starting over with Kings in Q&A with NHL.com
Deep breath.... KEVIN!

One question facing each Canadian NHL team in 2022-23
Oh, questions for Canada.

Agent: Evgeny Svechnikov signs one-year deal with Sharks
Forward Evgeny Svechnikov has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Jose Sharks, his agent said Saturday.

Cap Comparable: Putting J.T. Miller's Canucks extension into context
7 years, though?

NHL Free Agency: Top 10 UFAs in Early September - The Hockey News
It's "wow" to me that Rodrigues hasn't found a home.

The Five Biggest Moves of the NHL Offseason - The Hockey News
Let's take a look back at the five biggest moves of the 2022 NHL offseason.

Top 5 Candidates for the 2022-23 Norris Trophy - The Hockey News
It'll be Josi, Makar, and Hedman this year once again.

Travis Yost: Assessing the risk of Tage Thompson's extension with Buffalo Sabres - TSN.ca
It looks like a great move on the surface...

Winnipeg Jets sign Sam Gagner - TSN.ca
Sam Gagner has a home for 2022-2023.

Jake Oettinger signs Bridge Deal with Dallas Stars - Defending Big D
After a rookie playoff run for the ages, Jake Oettinger signs up for three years as the Dallas Stars number one netminder.

Loading comments...