Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: We Need Hockey

Brannstrom signs one-year, $900,000 contract with Senators
It's a little weird to me that the Sens didn't lock up Brannstrom after one year.
Inside look at Vegas Golden Knights
What will Vegas be this season?
NHL Top Players: Top 10 Goalies
Juuse Saros, #3.
Fiala talks starting over with Kings in Q&A with NHL.com
Deep breath.... KEVIN!
One question facing each Canadian NHL team in 2022-23
Oh, questions for Canada.
Agent: Evgeny Svechnikov signs one-year deal with Sharks
Forward Evgeny Svechnikov has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Jose Sharks, his agent said Saturday.
Cap Comparable: Putting J.T. Miller's Canucks extension into context
7 years, though?
NHL Free Agency: Top 10 UFAs in Early September - The Hockey News
It's "wow" to me that Rodrigues hasn't found a home.
The Five Biggest Moves of the NHL Offseason - The Hockey News
Let's take a look back at the five biggest moves of the 2022 NHL offseason.
Top 5 Candidates for the 2022-23 Norris Trophy - The Hockey News
It'll be Josi, Makar, and Hedman this year once again.
Travis Yost: Assessing the risk of Tage Thompson's extension with Buffalo Sabres - TSN.ca
It looks like a great move on the surface...
Winnipeg Jets sign Sam Gagner - TSN.ca
Sam Gagner has a home for 2022-2023.
Jake Oettinger signs Bridge Deal with Dallas Stars - Defending Big D
After a rookie playoff run for the ages, Jake Oettinger signs up for three years as the Dallas Stars number one netminder.
