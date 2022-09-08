Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Busy Up North

Nashville Predators News & Notes

I hate Bally Sports (and more importantly Sinclair Broadcast Group). The company is ran by ghouls who want to wring every dollar out of you that they possibly can. I have nothing else to add on this topic.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Senators see ‘significant’ surge in ticket sales after busy off-season | Sportsnet

Adding DeBrincat, Giroux, and Talbot has done wonders for ticket sales up in Ottawa. Turns out that acquiring exciting players also boosts ticket sales. Who woulda thunk it?

Sens, Stützle reach agreement on eight-year extension | TSN

RISE TICKET SALES. RISE.

The Sens and forward Tim Stützle have agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $66.8 million, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Wednesday.

Will the Vancouver Canucks Make a Cost-Cutting Trade? | The Hockey News

After signing J.T. Miller last week, the Vancouver Canucks have a bit of work to do to make sure they’re cap compliant this season. Could that mean moving out a notable player?

Canadiens sign F Dach to four-year, $13.5M deal | TSN

Dach’s new deal put the Canadiens more than $10.2 million over the salary cap, per CapFriendly, though goaltender Carey Price, who carries a cap hit of $10.5 million, will be placed on long-term injured reserve to make the team cap compliant.

‘Black Ice’ is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history | Yahoo Sports

Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

NHL Players reveal most famous contact in their phones | NHL

You’ll never guess who Matthew Tkachuck says is his most famous contact in his phone (pssst... you totally will).

Source: Investigation into alleged 2003 World Junior incident ‘progressing well’ | Sportsnet