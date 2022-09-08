Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Busy Up North

Nashville Predators News & Notes
Nashville Predators, Bally Sports South Renew Media Rights Agreement | Nashville Predators
I hate Bally Sports (and more importantly Sinclair Broadcast Group). The company is ran by ghouls who want to wring every dollar out of you that they possibly can. I have nothing else to add on this topic.
Other Hockey News & Notes
Senators see ‘significant’ surge in ticket sales after busy off-season | Sportsnet
Adding DeBrincat, Giroux, and Talbot has done wonders for ticket sales up in Ottawa. Turns out that acquiring exciting players also boosts ticket sales. Who woulda thunk it?
Sens, Stützle reach agreement on eight-year extension | TSN
RISE TICKET SALES. RISE.
The Sens and forward Tim Stützle have agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $66.8 million, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Wednesday.
Will the Vancouver Canucks Make a Cost-Cutting Trade? | The Hockey News
After signing J.T. Miller last week, the Vancouver Canucks have a bit of work to do to make sure they’re cap compliant this season. Could that mean moving out a notable player?
Canadiens sign F Dach to four-year, $13.5M deal | TSN
Dach’s new deal put the Canadiens more than $10.2 million over the salary cap, per CapFriendly, though goaltender Carey Price, who carries a cap hit of $10.5 million, will be placed on long-term injured reserve to make the team cap compliant.
‘Black Ice’ is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history | Yahoo Sports
Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.
NHL Players reveal most famous contact in their phones | NHL
You’ll never guess who Matthew Tkachuck says is his most famous contact in his phone (pssst... you totally will).
Source: Investigation into alleged 2003 World Junior incident ‘progressing well’ | Sportsnet
The investigation, being conducted by Ottawa-based investigator and lawyer Jennifer White, began July 22. In a statement issued to Sportsnet, White said the investigation is intended to find out what happened, “what Hockey Canada knew at the time” of the alleged incident, and if any Hockey Canada policies were violated.
“My mandate is to make factual findings in respect of the allegations and to determine whether there has been a violation of any applicable Hockey Canada policies,” the statement reads. “My mandate also includes a determination of what Hockey Canada knew at the time and what steps were taken by the organization. Although I am a lawyer, I have not been retained to provide legal advice to Hockey Canada or to the ITP. My role is that of an independent and neutral investigator and fact finder.”
