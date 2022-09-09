Friday’s Dump & Chase: Sooner than Later

Nashville Predators News

Predators Rookie Camp Opens Wednesday, Sept. 14

ROOKIE CAMP!

Juuse Saros Returns, Healthy and Hungry for More Wins

I'm hungry for Saros to raise the Stanley Cup and win a Vezina.

Around the League

Inside look at Winnipeg Jets

It's a fresh season for the Jets. Will they soar or struggle?

Disney, Turner Sports announce 2022-23 NHL schedule

TV schedules from Disney/Turner Sports.

Dach agrees to four-year, $13.45 million contract with Canadiens

This is a neat deal for Dach.

State Your Case: Can Matthews score 60 goals again?

He'll do it.

Stutzle contract adds to optimism surrounding Senators

The Senators are going to be fun AND good.

Mailbag: Rangers division favorite, chances of Avalanche repeat

Dan Rosen's most recent NHL dot com mailbag.

9 NHL RFAs still unsigned: Latest rumours, reports

The Stars need to pay Jason Robertson. This is a really weird flex for them.

Flames' Nazem Kadri makes $1 million donation to hometown hospital

The donation, announced Thursday, will see the Ambulatory Surgical Centre renamed the Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre in his honour.

With little roster movement, Jets need returning core to prove they can be contenders

Winnipeg - contenders or pretenders?

Canadiens sign goaltender Cayden Primeau to three-year, $2.67M contract

Another great deal for the Canadiens.

By signing long-term extension, Canucks signal J.T. Miller is worth the risk

Miller will keep the Canucks competitive. He's not a game-breaker, but they're far less without him.

Mathieu Perreault Retires from NHL - The Hockey News

Mathieu Perreault is moving on to the world of broadcasting, retiring from the NHL at the age of 34.

Karlsson Says he Won't Request Trade from Sharks - The Hockey News

Despite a new management team, San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has refuted any reports that he would request a trade.

Will The New York Rangers Find A Taker For Nils Lundkvist? - The Hockey News

The Rangers have some issues with their younger prospects, Lundkvist and Kravtsov included.

Top 5 Injury Bounce-Back Candidates - The Hockey News

Mark Stone will bounce back for Vegas. Who else will?

Burning Questions Before the 2022-23 Season: Anaheim Ducks - The Hockey News

Gibson is an incredible goalie, but does he want to stick it out with a growing/building Ducks squad?