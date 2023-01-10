Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Flying High

Nashville Predators News & Notes

'He's Our Best Player': Juuse Saros Exhibits Star Quality for Preds | NHL.com

You like reading his teammates saying nice things about Juuse Saros, right? Right.

Juuse Saros’s Big Night: What high-save performances mean to NHL teams | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Katherine takes a look at other NHL goalies who have turned in performances like Saros's effort last week.

Two key reasons why the Nashville Predators seem to be heating up | A to Z Sports

Are Tommy Novak and Ryan McDonagh the straws that stir the drink?

Mid-season Nashville Predators prospects ranking | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Eric looks at the prospects in development for the Preds.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber Explains Absence and Road to Come | NHL.com

Sending best wishes to Pete Weber and family!

Other News & Notes

Emma Keenan & Whale a Perfect Fit | The Ice Garden

As compliments from your new coach go, "annoying to play against" is a very hockey one.

Ersson gets first NHL shutout for Flyers against Sabres | NHL.com

The Sabres had made it this far into the season without getting shut out.

Red-hot Kraken shut down Canadiens to extend win streak to five | Sportsnet

The Montreal Canadiens are not having a great start to 2023.

Ducks' Justin Kirkland hospitalized after crash, has full mobility | ESPN

Not as bad as it could be, but still scary news.

NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery | NHL.com

Tyler Bertuzzi and the New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal might return today.

Future Considerations: Why January is a busy month on the scouting schedule | Sportsnet

Things are moving around both in the junior leagues and the NHL organizational pipelines.

Four PWHPA showcases scheduled for 2023 | The Ice Garden

The first PWHPA showcase of the calendar year is later this month in Ontario, followed by another in Ontario before a late-February one hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning and one in early March hosted again by the Washington Capitals.

20 impactful NHL trade candidates you'll hear about before the deadline | Sportsnet

Some notable omissions from this list for Preds fans.