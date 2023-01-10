Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Flying High

Nashville Predators News & Notes
'He's Our Best Player': Juuse Saros Exhibits Star Quality for Preds | NHL.com
You like reading his teammates saying nice things about Juuse Saros, right? Right.
Juuse Saros’s Big Night: What high-save performances mean to NHL teams | On the Forecheck
ICYMI: Katherine takes a look at other NHL goalies who have turned in performances like Saros's effort last week.
Two key reasons why the Nashville Predators seem to be heating up | A to Z Sports
Are Tommy Novak and Ryan McDonagh the straws that stir the drink?
Mid-season Nashville Predators prospects ranking | On the Forecheck
ICYMI: Eric looks at the prospects in development for the Preds.
Voice of the Predators Pete Weber Explains Absence and Road to Come | NHL.com
Sending best wishes to Pete Weber and family!
Other News & Notes
Emma Keenan & Whale a Perfect Fit | The Ice Garden
As compliments from your new coach go, "annoying to play against" is a very hockey one.
Ersson gets first NHL shutout for Flyers against Sabres | NHL.com
The Sabres had made it this far into the season without getting shut out.
Red-hot Kraken shut down Canadiens to extend win streak to five | Sportsnet
The Montreal Canadiens are not having a great start to 2023.
Ducks' Justin Kirkland hospitalized after crash, has full mobility | ESPN
Not as bad as it could be, but still scary news.
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery | NHL.com
Tyler Bertuzzi and the New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal might return today.
Future Considerations: Why January is a busy month on the scouting schedule | Sportsnet
Things are moving around both in the junior leagues and the NHL organizational pipelines.
Four PWHPA showcases scheduled for 2023 | The Ice Garden
The first PWHPA showcase of the calendar year is later this month in Ontario, followed by another in Ontario before a late-February one hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning and one in early March hosted again by the Washington Capitals.
20 impactful NHL trade candidates you'll hear about before the deadline | Sportsnet
Some notable omissions from this list for Preds fans.
